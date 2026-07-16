AMASS Brands Group’s Electrolyte Mixers Line Achieves $429K Annual Run Rate in Month 1 and Launches Limited Edition Flavors

AMASS Transfusion and AMASS Tonic Now Available Through the Company's Direct-to-Consumer Channel at www.amass.com

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced the launch of two limited edition flavors within its AMASS Electrolyte Mixers ready-to-drink (“RTD”) line: Tonic and Transfusion. The limited edition launch builds on strong early commercial traction for the AMASS Electrolyte Mixers line. In the first full month following its May 2026 debut, the line generated approximately $36,000 in gross revenue across the Company's direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, representing approximately $429,000 in annualized gross revenue1, supported by the brand's initial distribution partnership in the Midwest.

AMASS Tonic delivers 82% less sugar than the leading tonic water mixer and AMASS Transfusion has 66% less sugar than its leading competitor. The new, non-alcoholic flavors are formulated with essential electrolytes and real Pacific sea salt. Each serving contains 250mg of sodium, 60mg of potassium, and 20mg of magnesium. Both flavors contain no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors, and are Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-Free. The drinks are designed for dual use as a standalone beverage or mixer with alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirits, and are initially available through the Company’s direct-to-consumer channel at www.amass.com .

“The most enduring beverage brands are built around occasions, and few occasions are growing faster than the ones these two flavors serve,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “North America is the largest tonic market in the world, anchored by cocktail culture and premium mixer demand. The Transfusion has grown from golf’s best-kept secret into one of the most talked-about drinks in America, carried by the biggest golf boom in a generation. These are flavors with built-in demand and built-in culture.”

“Our consumers have demonstrated for us in the first month the potential of what this line could become, and we are moving accordingly,” Lynn continued. “We identify a rising occasion, formulate for it, and put product in consumers’ hands within a season. That agility is exactly how we intend to keep building AMASS Electrolyte Mixers.”

Amass Tonic delivers the crisp, bittersweet profile of a classic tonic water, built for the premium mixer occasion. The Tonic launch enters the largest tonic water market in the world. North America accounted for 39.4% of global tonic water value in 2024, approximately $0.6 billion, driven by cocktail culture and sustained demand for premium mixers.2 The U.S. and Canada tonic water market is projected to grow from $399 million in 2025 to $655 million by 2032, a 7.3% compound annual growth rate.3

Amass Transfusion pairs grape and ginger in a flavor profile inspired by the iconic golf course cocktail widely known as “Golf’s Greatest Drink.” The Transfusion launch arrives amid a record golf boom in the United States. According to the National Golf Foundation, 47.2 million Americans played golf in 2024, up 5% year-over-year and 38% versus pre-pandemic 2019, with rounds played reaching a record 545 million.4 The Transfusion, the grape and ginger cocktail that has become golf’s signature drink, is now crossing from course beverage carts into mainstream bars and at-home occasions, supported by growing social media attention.5

1 The annualized gross revenue run rate represents monthly sales of $35,769 multiplied by 12 months and is provided for illustrative purposes only. It is not intended as a forecast or projection of future revenue.

2 Source: Market.us, Tonic Water Market News, 2024. Available at: https://www.news.market.us/tonic-water-market-news/

3 Source: Persistence Market Research, U.S. and Canada Tonic Water Market, 2025. Available at: https://www.openpr.com/news/4017926/u-s-and-canada-tonic-water-market-to-see-a-cagr-of-7-3-by-2032

4 Source: National Golf Foundation, Golf Participation in the U.S., 2024. Available at: https://www.ngf.org/member-publication/golf-participation-in-the-u-s-2024/

5 Source: GolfPass, “Country Club Cocktails: The Southside and the Transfusion.” Available at: https://www.golfpass.com/travel-advisor/articles/country-club-cocktails-southside-transfusion

About AMASS Electrolyte Mixers

AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are crafted with clean ingredients and designed to support recovery and everyday performance with a blend of essential electrolytes and real Pacific sea salt. Consumable as a standalone beverage or as a mixer with your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirits, AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are developed with the same focus on quality, formulation, and sensory experience that defines the AMASS brand platform. The mixers are intended to integrate seamlessly into both wellness routines and social occasions, with a variety of bright and balanced flavors and cocktail styles. The original AMASS Electrolyte Mixers line contains zero artificial ingredients and is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Formulations vary by flavor to deliver the right taste profile for each occasion, and full nutritional information for every AMASS Electrolyte Mixers flavor, including Tonic and Transfusion, is available at www.amass.com, allowing you to celebrate your ritual your way.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the anticipated commercial performance of the new limited edition flavors, anticipated consumer demand, and the Company’s direct-to-consumer strategy. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions, changes in consumer demand, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration, supply chain disruptions, and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in the Company’s SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.