Gluten Free Products Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Expanding Health Awareness and Product Innovation

Boston, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten free products market is projected to surge from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $19.2 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, according to new research from Gluten Free Products: Global Market Data. BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence, attributes this robust growth to increasing health consciousness among consumers and rapid innovation in product formulations.

Key Findings

• Market expansion: The gluten free products market will grow at an 8.6% CAGR through 2031, driven primarily by increasing health awareness among consumers and expanding product portfolios across food categories

• Regional leadership: North America dominates the market with a 48.4% share, supported by high consumer awareness of celiac disease and well-established distribution channels for specialty foods

• E-commerce acceleration: Rising e-commerce penetration for specialty foods is creating new distribution pathways and improving product accessibility for consumers with dietary restrictions

• Innovation pipeline: Ongoing innovation in gluten-free formulations is addressing traditional taste and texture limitations while expanding into new product categories

• Medical drivers: Growing diagnoses of celiac disease and gluten intolerance are expanding the addressable consumer base beyond lifestyle-driven purchasers

• Market leaders: Key players including Dr. Schär and Enjoy Life are driving competitive dynamics through product innovation and market expansion strategies

Market Drivers

The gluten free products market is benefiting from converging demographic and technological trends. Increasing health awareness among consumers has elevated gluten-free products from a medical necessity to a lifestyle choice, significantly expanding the total addressable market. This shift is amplified by urbanization driving convenience food demand, creating opportunities for certified gluten-free frozen and convenience foods.

Technological advancement in alternative grain processing, particularly rice flour, millet, and quinoa-based alternatives, is addressing historical product limitations while reducing manufacturing costs. Simultaneously, improved gluten-free formulations for taste and texture are enabling market penetration in previously resistant consumer segments.

Investment Considerations

The gluten free products market presents compelling investment opportunities driven by structural demand growth and technological innovation. Companies developing sustainable packaging solutions for EU environmental regulations and those investing in certified gluten-free manufacturing capabilities are positioned to capture disproportionate market share. However, investors should consider headwinds including higher product costs compared to conventional alternatives and stringent certification requirements for gluten-free labeling. Risk of cross-contamination in manufacturing presents operational challenges that could impact margins and regulatory compliance. Companies with established supply chain expertise and certification capabilities, such as Dr. Schär, maintain competitive advantages in this regulatory-intensive market.

About the Report

Gluten Free Products: Global Market Data provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasts for the global gluten free products market through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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