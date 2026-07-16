Al Tayer Motors Brings Super Hybrid Power to Sharjah with a New Deepal Showroom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s premier automotive dealerships, has opened its fourth showroom for the DEEPAL Electric Vehicle (EV) brand, on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, in Sharjah.





To cater to growing demand for DEEPAL vehicles, which have enjoyed an enthusiastic response from customers, the more than 8,800 square feet state-of-the-art facility has entire current DEEPAL range featuring the G318, S05, and the S07 on display.

Speaking about the opening, Al Tayer Motors Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Khanna said: “In keeping with our commitment to bring innovative and intelligent mobility brands closer to our clients in the Northern Emirates, we are pleased to officially open the first DEEPAL showroom and service centre in Sharjah, the fourth in the UAE after Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We look forward to providing a fulfilling ownership experience to clients in Sharjah and beyond.”

Spanning more than 5,600 square feet, the state-of-the-art showroom is located near Sharjah airport and brings Super Hybrid power and futuristic design to its automotive sector. The facility also features a 3,200 square feet service centre making it very convenient for clients from Sharjah and surrounding areas to service their cars.

DEEPAL products are a fusion of bold design and innovative technology, offering stylish, enjoyable, and comfortable REEVs. Super Hybrid or Range Extended EV’s (REEV) combine a battery-powered electric motor with an internal combustion engine (ICE) that generates electricity to recharge the battery, extending the vehicle's driving range.

DEEPAL vehicles are also available for customers to purchase through https://www.altayermotors.com/deepal/ or via the altayermotors app. Test drives can be booked via these platforms and by contacting the showroom via 800 MOTORS.

DEEPAL’s current vehicle range includes the adventurous G318, S05 compact SUV and the S07 Mid-size SUV.

The Super Hybrid DEEPAL G318 reflects the brand’s latest philosophy of integrating 4x4 performance, efficiency, and versatility. Designed to perform excel across both urban and off-road terrains, G318 offers a comfortable driving experience, ideal for daily commutes and extended adventures

Engineered for off-road adventures and designed to impress, the G318 introduces a new era of rugged electric mobility in the UAE. Combining next-generation design language, class-leading all-terrain capability, and cutting-edge technology, the DEEPAL G318 redefines the benchmark for the premium hybrid SUV in the Middle East and Africa.

It perfectly mirrors the evolving needs and preferences of discerning drivers across the region, marking a significant step forward for sustainable, high-performance mobility in the market.

DEEPALG318

Super Hybrid: 424HP/572Nm electric motor + 1.5L ICE generator offering an electric range of 160 km with a fuel-based extender for longer drives, and the combined range of up to 850km

Magic carpet air suspension

Warranty: 6 yrs / 150,000 km vehicle + 8 yrs / 150,000 km battery

Starting from AED 129,900 including VAT or 1899/month





DEEPAL S05 (Compact SUV)

REEV: 160kW/320Nm electric motor + 1.5L ICE generator offering an electric range of 160 km with a fuel-based extender for longer drives, and the combined range is more than 900km

Eco-friendly & stylish interior

Warranty: 6 yrs / 150,000 km vehicle + 8 yrs / 150,000 km battery

Starting from AED 89,900 including VAT or 1,399/Month





DEEPAL S07 (Mid-size SUV)

REEV: 160kW/320Nm motor, 1.5L generator, 160 km pure electric + 950 km combined range

Sustainable materials & stylish yacht-inspired interiors

Fast-charging support

Warranty: 6 yrs / 150,000 km vehicle + 8 yrs / 150,000 km battery

Starting from AED 119,900 including VAT or 1,799/Month



With over 40 years of success in the automotive sector, multiple award-winning Al Tayer Motors is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences through its impressive infrastructure and innovative digital platforms.

The DEEPAL Sharjah showroom opening times are from 08.00 am to 08.00 pm daily. The service centre is open from 07.30 am to 06.00 pm from Sunday to Friday.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f67d4e36-f01e-4cd2-a607-ec033deb0961