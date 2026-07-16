Pet Butler Announces New Ownership of Smyrna Franchise

SMYRNA, Ga., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler is pleased to announce new ownership of its established Smyrna, Georgia franchise. Scott Cockrell, has assumed ownership of the business and will continue providing the dependable pet services customers have come to expect throughout the community.





With a history of success as a Pet Butler owner in nearby markets, Cockrell is committed to providing dependable service and building lasting relationships with pet owners throughout the Smyrna community. Pet Butler offers residential and commercial pet waste removal, dog walking, pet sitting, and pet shuttle services designed to make life easier for busy pet owners.

"I'm excited to serve the Smyrna community and provide a service that gives pet owners one less thing to worry about," said Cockrell. "Building relationships with customers and their pets is one of the most rewarding parts of this business, and I look forward to continuing to provide the reliable service Pet Butler is known for."

"Scott's previous experience with Pet Butler and commitment to customer service make him a great fit to lead our Smyrna franchise," said Angela Meyers, President of Pet Butler. "We look forward to supporting his continued growth and helping more pet owners throughout the community discover the convenience and reliability of Pet Butler's services."

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and pet shuttle services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler gives pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue and strong support. Both semi-absentee and owner-operator models exist for franchisees.

To learn more about Pet Butler’s franchise opportunities, visit www.petbutlerfranchise.com or contact the Business Development Office at 844-777-8608 or franinfo@petbutler.com.

For service inquiries, visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/smyrna-georgia-pet-services/

or call (678) 745-5996.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@petbutler.com

815-230-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6914997-af73-45b0-9da4-de21b801c40f