Buy Now Pay Later Market Projected to Reach $116.94 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buy Now Pay Later Market was valued at USD 10.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 116.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 27.60%.

Buy now pay later is a short-term consumer financing mechanism enabling purchases at point of sale without immediate full payment, splitting the transaction into predetermined equal instalments whose schedule, interest treatment, and creditworthiness assessment vary by provider. The growing structural alignment between BNPL adoption and the expanding proportion of consumer spending controlled by digitally-native millennials and Gen Z creates a long-term secular demand driver that compounds with e-commerce's progressive share growth in total global retail.





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E-Commerce Expansion and Millennial and Gen Z Consumer Preference Accelerate Market Growth

The evolution of global e-commerce toward 22% of total retail transactions in 2030 means that there is an increasing scale of the checkout process where the implementation of BNPL becomes a merchant ability requirement and not a competitive advantage, driving transaction volumes up in parallel with the GMV growth of e-commerce in every saturated market. The demographics' congruence between the adoption of BNPL among millennials and Gen Z as a part of 60% of total consumer expenditures in 2030 means that there is a secular demand driver that depends on their scale and BNPL adoption level.

Segmentation Analysis

By Channel

Online retained the dominant channel position with 66.50% share in 2025, reflecting BNPL's digital commerce origin, whose frictionless one-click checkout approval experience defined the category's initial consumer value proposition and whose data richness enables superior credit decisioning accuracy. POS in-store BNPL is the fastest growing at 25.50% CAGR as physical retail integration through QR code, NFC, and card-linked instalment activation extends BNPL's conversion rate improvement benefit to brick-and-mortar contexts.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises had more than 61% market share in 2025 because of the well-established scale of the merchant network, strong capabilities of integrating with BNPL providers, and the ability to afford implementation costs in both omnichannel retail and financial services. The SME sector is rapidly expanding as the partnerships between small merchants and BNPL providers allow the companies to generate profit sharing.

By End Use

The Retail & Consumer Goods segment managed to maintain its dominant market share with more than 71% in 2025, as BNPL’s natural inclination towards fashion, consumer electronics, and furniture that involve higher average transaction size along with the desire for instant gratification makes people susceptible to instalment-based purchasing. Among others, the Healthcare segment can be counted as one of the fastest growing end user applications because of the increasing risk exposure with regard to high-deductible health insurance policies.

By Purchase Ticket Size

Small ticket size is leading the segment with the highest market share, which was 42.98% for the year 2025. It indicates that the basic implementation of BNPL in regular consumer transactions is creating a routine of using such platforms to create customer lifetime value. Mid ticket size is the one with the highest CAGR of 15.84%. The reason behind it is growing consumer trust in BNPL in making bigger payments for their products.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for more than 29.30% share of global revenues of BNPL market during the year 2025. The United States contributed approximately 84.73% to the regional revenues due to the presence of Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and Sezzle which have the biggest number of BNPL enabled merchants, along with established financial institutions such as American Express, Chase, and Citibank with branded instalment offerings via their cardholders.

The U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Market was valued at approximately USD 2.51 Billion during 2025 and expected to grow to approximately USD 24.56 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of around 25.61%. The United States takes the lead owing to the highest ranking of American Express Plan It in terms of BNPL customer satisfaction for the second consecutive year in 2025.

The Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market stood at around USD 4.42 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to grow to around USD 22.30 Billion by 2035 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 17.57%. The Europe region had significant global BNPL revenue market share in 2025 with the United Kingdom having about 28.47% of Europe revenue market share being the most advanced European BNPL market with Klarna, Laybuy, and PayPal Pay in 3 product adoption along with the development of FCA regulations forming European consumer protection standards.

Asia-Pacific market has been the fastest-growing regional BNPL market with the highest regional CAGR with the country of Australia leading with about 28.47% of Asia Pacific revenues owing to the local presence and market leadership of Afterpay. India has been growing very fast with adoption of LazyPay, Simpl and ZestMoney along with global service providers' entry in the country whereas China's Ant Group instalment products along with JD.com white credit have created significant volumes.

Key Players:

Klarna Inc.

Affirm Inc.

Afterpay (Block Inc.)

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Sezzle Inc.

Zip Co Limited

Splitit Payments Ltd.

Perpay Inc.

Paidy Inc. (PayPal)

Sunbit Inc.

LazyPay (PayU Group)

Simpl Technologies Inc.

Openpay Pty Ltd.

i2c Inc.

Four Technologies Inc.

Humm Group Ltd.

Amount Inc.

Tabby FZ-LLC

Tamara Financial Technology

Equipifi

Recent Developments:

2025: DoorDash integrated Klarna's BNPL options into its delivery app enabling food delivery purchase instalment payments, reflecting the category's strategic expansion toward everyday transaction categories beyond considered retail purchases.

2025: American Express Plan It ranked highest in BNPL customer satisfaction for the second consecutive year, demonstrating incumbent financial institution competitive strength through established trust and premium service standards.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BNPL Adoption & Merchant Integration Workflow Analysis – helps you understand BNPL platform adoption across fashion and technology utilization across online checkout, POS in-store, and card-linked instalment deployment environments globally.

– helps you understand BNPL platform adoption across fashion and technology utilization across online checkout, POS in-store, and card-linked instalment deployment environments globally. Online & POS Channel Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in online checkout approval speed and customer satisfaction metrics across competing BNPL provider platform and merchant integration offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in online checkout approval speed and customer satisfaction metrics across competing BNPL provider platform and merchant integration offerings. Retail & Healthcare End-Use Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial advantages of retail instalment conversion rate improvement and embedded banking app BNPL integration across enterprise and SME merchant procurement channels.

– helps you assess the commercial advantages of retail instalment conversion rate improvement and embedded banking app BNPL integration across enterprise and SME merchant procurement channels. B2B BNPL & Healthcare Financing Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to SME trade credit BNPL displacement of factoring arrangements and cross-border BNPL interoperability investment driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to SME trade credit BNPL displacement of factoring arrangements and cross-border BNPL interoperability investment driving above-baseline market growth. Regulatory Compliance & Consumer Credit Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in CFPB Regulation Z BNPL extension implementation and incumbent bank BNPL competitive dynamics influencing market positioning globally.

– helps you uncover trends in CFPB Regulation Z BNPL extension implementation and incumbent bank BNPL competitive dynamics influencing market positioning globally. AI Credit Decisioning & Next-Generation Embedded Finance Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from AI-powered real-time alternative data credit approval expanding underserved consumer access and future embedded finance technologies transforming BNPL market commercial capability globally.

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