Mulch Films Market to Grow from USD 11.02 Billion in 2026 to USD 15.13 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global mulch films market to grow from USD 11.02 billion in 2026 to USD 15.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of plasticulture practices, rising demand for water-efficient farming, expanding horticulture cultivation, and advancements in biodegradable and high-performance mulch films.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2026: USD 11.02 billion

• Market forecast, 2031: USD 15.13 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2031

• Notable regional market: Europe

• Largest field crop segment: Oilseeds & Pulses

• Significant application segment: Field Crops

• Report scope: 200 market data tables, 250 figures, 350 pages

• Key players: BASF SE (Germany), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), RKW Group (Germany), Intergro, Inc. (US), Green Maneuver Industries LLP (India), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Kothari Group (India), Organix Solutions (India), Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India), Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd. (India), Iris Polymers (India), and EPI (Europe) Ltd. (UK)

Why This Market Matters

Agriculture is under increasing pressure to produce higher yields while conserving water and maintaining soil health. Mulch films have become an important solution by reducing moisture loss, regulating soil temperature, suppressing weeds, and improving crop quality. As precision farming, drip irrigation, and sustainable agricultural practices continue to expand worldwide, mulch films are becoming an essential component of modern farming systems.

Market Overview

The mulch films market is expanding steadily as growers adopt advanced cultivation techniques to improve productivity and resource efficiency. Increasing awareness of water conservation, government support for sustainable farming, and growing cultivation of high-value horticultural crops are accelerating market demand. At the same time, manufacturers are introducing biodegradable, photoselective, and multilayer mulch films that deliver better durability while addressing environmental concerns associated with conventional agricultural plastics.

Analyst Perspective

The next phase of growth in the mulch films market is being shaped by sustainability rather than simply productivity. While conventional polyethylene mulch films continue to dominate due to their cost-effectiveness, demand is steadily shifting toward biodegradable alternatives as governments introduce stricter regulations on agricultural plastic waste. Companies that can balance performance, affordability, and environmental compliance are expected to gain a competitive advantage over the coming decade.

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Segment Analysis

Among field crops, oilseeds & pulses account for a significant market share due to increasing cultivation of soybean, sunflower, groundnut, chickpea, and lentils. Mulch films help improve soil moisture retention, reduce weed growth, regulate soil temperature, and increase crop productivity, particularly in water-stressed regions. Growing global demand for edible oils and protein-rich crops is further encouraging adoption.

By application, field crops represent a significant growth segment as farmers increasingly utilize mulch films across corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, and other row crops. Combined with drip irrigation and precision agriculture technologies, mulching improves water-use efficiency, nutrient utilization, and overall farm productivity, making it an attractive solution for large-scale agriculture.

Regional Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for a notable share of the global mulch films market. Countries including Spain, Italy, France, and Germany have widely adopted mulch films for fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop cultivation in both greenhouse and open-field agriculture. Strong environmental regulations promoting biodegradable agricultural plastics, combined with advanced farming practices, ongoing research, and the presence of leading manufacturers, continue to strengthen the region's market position.

Key Industry Trends

• Growing adoption of biodegradable and compostable mulch films to reduce agricultural plastic waste.

• Integration of mulch films with drip irrigation and precision farming systems to maximize water efficiency.

• Increasing demand for photoselective and multilayer mulch films for improved crop performance.

• Rising government support for sustainable agriculture and efficient water management practices.

• Expanding use of mulch films in horticulture and high-value crop production worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the mulch films market include BASF SE (Germany), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), RKW Group (Germany), Intergro, Inc. (US), Green Maneuver Industries LLP (India), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Kothari Group (India), Organix Solutions (India), Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India), Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd. (India), Iris Polymers (India), and EPI (Europe) Ltd. (UK).