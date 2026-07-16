Mike Jerich Named Flexera CEO as Company Enters New Stage of AI-Driven Growth

ITASCA, Ill., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced that Mike Jerich, currently President of Flexera, has been named President and CEO as part of a planned leadership succession. Jerich succeeds Jim Ryan, who has transitioned to Vice Chairman of Flexera’s Board of Directors and will continue supporting the company’s long-term strategy and growth.

Jerich brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology sector, previously acting as CEO for HungerRush and holding senior leadership positions at ServiceMax (now PTC), FinancialForce, IPC Systems, IntelePeer and Level 3 Communications. Since joining Flexera as President in May 2025, Jerich has helped advance Flexera's platform strategy, expand its partner ecosystem, and strengthen its market position.



“Flexera enters the second half of the year with strong momentum and a sharp focus on helping customers control technology spend and risk at scale,” said Jerich, President and CEO, Flexera. “With a successful leadership transition, new AI Cost Management capabilities and trusted data across all technology categories, we’re well positioned to help organizations reduce waste, improve governance and make confident decisions about where to invest next.”

“Leading Flexera has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Ryan, Vice Chairman of Flexera's Board of Directors and former President and CEO. "Working closely with Mike as President, I have seen firsthand his ability to lead the business and execute our vision. Flexera has built strong momentum and is well positioned for its next stage of growth and innovation under Mike’s leadership.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of a comprehensive set of AI Cost Management capabilities. Recent technology news has been dominated by growing concerns that organizations are losing control of AI spend, with soaring model and coding costs, exhausted budgets, and AI-driven consumption continuing to rise. To address this challenge, Flexera expanded the Flexera One platform to deliver visibility, governance, and optimization of AI spend across the full AI technology stack. The new capabilities extend Flexera’s unified approach to technology management to deliver one of the most complete AI cost management platforms spanning apps, agents, models, platforms, compute, and data in the cloud.



Other recent milestones underscoring Flexera’s momentum include:

Expanding FinOps capabilities through the acquisitions of ProsperOps and Chaos Genius. These two strategic acquisitions extend Flexera’s capabilities across automated cost reporting and allocation, workload optimization, and rate optimization.

These two strategic acquisitions extend Flexera’s capabilities across automated cost reporting and allocation, workload optimization, and rate optimization. Recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. The company was named a Leader in this category for the second consecutive year, which Flexera believes reflects continued strength in SaaS Management, AI-driven cost management, and integrated FinOps intelligence.

The company was named a Leader in this category for the second consecutive year, which Flexera believes reflects continued strength in SaaS Management, AI-driven cost management, and integrated FinOps intelligence. Releasing its benchmark reports on the State of the Cloud and State of ITAM. The reports found an increase in wasted technology spend across categories, with 29% of respondents reporting an increase in wasted cloud spend and 59% saying wasted AI spend has increased.



Flexera enters the second half of the year focused on helping organizations gain greater visibility and control across technology spend and the rapidly growing challenges of AI governance, optimization, and cost management.

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About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high-fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, Todd Larivee, Lina Al Dana, June 18, 2026

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