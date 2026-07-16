IRDM Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Iridium Communications to Rocket Lab Corporation

MONSEY, N.Y., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Iridium Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) (“Iridium”) to Rocket Lab Corporation (“RKLB”) pursuant to which Iridium shareholders will receive $27.00 per share in cash, and a number of shares of RKLB common stock calculated pursuant to an exchange ratio (subject to a collar) for each share of Iridium common stock outstanding at the closing. The collar is banded from $67.50 to $112.50 per share. According to Iridium’s press release announcing the sale, the implied value of the consideration payable to Iridium stockholders is $54.00 per share.

Notably, on the Seeking Alpha investment website, one shareholder expressed disappointment, stating, “Would have expected a higher premium.”

Moreover, since the transaction was announced on June 29, 2026, RKLB’s stock price has fallen nearly 20%, dragging down Iridium’s stock price to $48.67 as of the close on July 15, 2026, well below the implied value of the transaction.

If you remain an Iridium shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/iridium-communications/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Iridium Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Iridium shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the cash consideration and exchange ratio agreed upon are fair to Iridium shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Iridium stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com