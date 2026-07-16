SurgePays' Derron Winfrey to Speak at All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2026

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced that Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays, will speak on the featured C-Suite panel, “A Conversation with the C-Suite: The Next Era of Prepaid,” at All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2026, the prepaid wireless industry’s premier annual event, taking place August 18-19 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Winfrey will join David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Value, and Daniel Barsoum, Chief Executive Officer of Qué Tal Móvil, for a discussion on the next era of prepaid wireless, including distribution, branding, digital strategy, dealer partnerships, and retail profitability. The panel will be moderated by Jeff Moore, Principal of Wave 7 Research.

At the event, LinkUp Mobile will debut a new dealer and Master Distributor compensation model designed to accelerate distribution growth and drive subscriber acquisition. The launch builds on SurgePays’ recently announced amendment to its wholesale carrier agreement, which is expected to lower subscriber acquisition and recurring service costs, supporting expanded operating margins as LinkUp Mobile scales.

“All Wireless & Prepaid Expo is the biggest event of the year for the prepaid wireless industry, and great timing for LinkUp Mobile. Our amended wholesale carrier agreement unlocked expanded margins we intend to leverage, and the new compensation model we are debuting in Las Vegas is built to incentivize Master Distributors to significantly grow the dealer network while at the same time incentivizing dealers to push more customers to LinkUp as recurring subscribers. We have waited until our favorite show to launch our comp plan that has been years in the making and designed to be unmatched in the prepaid wireless industry,” said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays.

SurgePays is a Silver Sponsor of All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2026 and will exhibit at Booth #717 throughout the two-day event. Prospective Master Distributors, retail partners, and industry contacts can schedule a meeting with the SurgePays team by contacting ir@surgepays.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The Company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands, LinkUp Mobile and Torch Wireless, and a proprietary point-of-sale platform deployed in thousands of retail locations, enabling wireless activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and subprime customers. Visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including statements regarding expected cost savings, margin improvement, and the anticipated financial impact of the amendment described in this release. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar terminology.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated cost benefits of the amendment, maintain its relationship with its network services provider, scale its prepaid wireless business, and achieve anticipated subscriber growth. Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@surgepays.com