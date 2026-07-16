Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy Makers Earn Over 100 Honors at 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition

MADISON, Wis., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin cow cheese and dairy product makers once again demonstrate the depth of the state’s cheesemaking expertise, capturing 106 awards, including one of the competition's highest honors at the 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition, in one of North America's premier showcases of artisan cheese and cultured dairy products.

Leading Wisconsin's standout cow’s milk showing, Marieke Gouda Golden Mature is named the Highest-Scoring American Original, and Marieke Gouda Mature earns a place among the competition's Top 11 Best of Show, recognizing it as one of the best cheeses from more than 1,600 submissions across the Americas.

"These awards reflect the extraordinary skill, devotion and innovation of Wisconsin's cheese and dairy product makers," said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "From time-honored traditions to new ideas and techniques, Wisconsin's makers continue to pursue excellence. Recognition from fellow industry experts at the American Cheese Society is an honor and a testament to the craftsmanship that continues to define Wisconsin cheese."

Wisconsin's success showcases the breadth of talent across the state's makers, with award-winning cheeses and dairy products spanning numerous styles and categories.

Among Wisconsin's most-awarded cow cheese and dairy product makers:

Klondike Cheese Company leads the state with 20 awards.

BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Schuman Cheese, and Marieke Gouda follow with nine awards each.

Marieke Gouda collects eight awards.

Arena Cheese Inc. and Deer Creek Cheese receive seven awards each.

Widmer's Cheese Cellars earns six awards.

Wisconsin's continued success reflects generations of cheesemaking expertise, world-class milk and an unwavering commitment to quality, helping make the state a leader in specialty cheese, with more than 50% of the nation's specialty cheese crafted in Wisconsin.

Home to more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers, Wisconsin remains the only state in the nation to require a license before making cheese for sale. The state also offers the only Master Cheesemaker program outside of Switzerland, helping preserve generations of expertise while advancing the future of American cheesemaking.

To discover more award-winning Wisconsin cheeses and meet the makers behind them, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

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About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin became a state. Today, Wisconsin's 1,200 licensed cheesemakers produce more than 600 varieties, styles and types of cheese using world-class milk and generations of expertise. Wisconsin is the nation's leading specialty cheese producer, crafting more than half of America's specialty cheese. Learn more at WisconsinCheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that markets and promotes Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. Learn more at WisconsinDairy.org.

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