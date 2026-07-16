Handmade Patriotic Quilts Bring Comfort, Gratitude, and Hope to Future Combat-Wounded Veterans

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes the simplest acts of kindness leave the greatest impact.

What began as one woman's heartfelt desire to thank America's veterans has grown into a community-wide labor of love that will welcome combat-wounded veterans to their new homes with warmth, dignity, and appreciation.

The Dunham Quilt Collection—more than 30 handcrafted patriotic quilts created by volunteer quilters from across the region—will make its public debut during the Wolfe Country Quilt Show & Garden Walk on Saturday, July 18. More than 100 quilts will be on display, with the Dunham Quilt Collection serving as the featured exhibit.

The project began in May 2025 when Lynette Wieger, whose family includes many veterans, contacted Colonel John Folsom, Executive Director of the Jason Dunham House, with a simple but meaningful idea: create a patriotic quilt for every veteran who will one day call the Jason Dunham House home.

Her vision was to ensure each combat-wounded veteran receives a handmade quilt—lovingly stitched by members of the community—as a lasting reminder that their service, sacrifice, and commitment to our nation will never be forgotten.

With encouragement from Wounded Warriors Family Support, volunteer quilters answered the call. Together, they created one unique quilt for each of the 30 private residences at the Jason Dunham House. Every quilt represents countless hours of craftsmanship, compassion, and gratitude, ensuring that each future resident receives not just a blanket, but a heartfelt welcome from a grateful community.

"These quilts represent far more than fabric and thread," said Kate McCauley, President and CEO of Wounded Warriors Family Support. "Each one tells a story of gratitude. They remind our veterans that complete strangers took the time to create something beautiful just for them. That message of appreciation and belonging is exactly what the Jason Dunham House is all about."

Opening on September 11, 2026, the Jason Dunham House will provide combat-wounded veterans with a safe, supportive residential community where healing, independence, and connection can thrive. The Dunham Quilt Collection reflects that same mission—creating not simply a place to live, but a place where veterans feel welcomed, valued, and at home from the moment they arrive.

Wounded Warriors Family Support extends its deepest appreciation to Lynette Wieger and every volunteer quilter whose generosity transformed an inspiring idea into a lasting gift of comfort for those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country.

The public is invited to experience this remarkable display of craftsmanship, patriotism, and community spirit during the Wolfe Country Quilt Show & Garden Walk.

Event Information

Wolfe Country Quilt Show & Garden Walk

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Featured Exhibit: The Dunham Quilt Collection

Visitors will enjoy more than 100 handcrafted quilts, including over 30 patriotic quilts created exclusively for the future residents of the Jason Dunham House.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting combat-wounded veterans and their families. Through innovative programs—including Mobility is Freedom, family support services, and the Jason Dunham House—WWFS helps veterans rebuild their lives, regain independence, and thrive within their communities.