Amplified Digital Launches AI Visibility to Help Businesses Stay Discoverable in the Age of AI Search

St. Louis, Missouri, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplified Digital today announced the launch of Amplified AI Visibility, a new strategic offering designed to help businesses understand, measure and improve how they appear in today's rapidly evolving AI-powered search landscape.

As consumers increasingly turn to tools like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity for answers, recommendations and purchasing decisions, traditional search engine optimization alone is no longer enough. Businesses must now understand whether artificial intelligence can find, trust and recommend their brand.

Amplified AI Visibility gives organizations a comprehensive look at how they are represented across leading AI platforms, identifies strengths and gaps in their digital presence, and delivers actionable recommendations to improve visibility and influence future AI-generated responses.

"Search has fundamentally changed," said John Lich, President of Amplified Digital. "People are no longer just typing keywords into search engines. They're asking AI assistants for recommendations, advice and purchasing guidance. If your business isn't showing up in those conversations, you're missing opportunities before customers ever reach your website. Amplified AI Visibility helps businesses understand exactly where they stand and what they need to do next."

Unlike traditional SEO reports that focus primarily on rankings, Amplified’s AI Visibility Audit provides insight into how businesses are positioned within generative AI ecosystems that increasingly shape consumer decision-making. The audit evaluates multiple factors that influence AI discoverability, including brand authority, website structure, content quality, local presence, reputation signals, citations and how AI platforms interpret and surface a company's information.

The launch of Amplified AI Visibility comes at a pivotal moment. Industry analysts predict AI-powered search experiences will continue to reshape how consumers discover products, services and local businesses. Rather than presenting users with pages of links, AI platforms increasingly deliver direct answers, often recommending only a handful of companies.

"Businesses have spent years optimizing for Google," Lich said. "Now they need to optimize for AI too. The companies that adapt early will have a significant competitive advantage."

Amplified AI Visibility is designed for organizations of all sizes, from local businesses looking to strengthen their presence within their communities to regional and national brands seeking to maintain visibility as consumer behavior evolves.

Following the assessment, Amplified Digital's strategists work with clients to develop customized AI optimization plans that may include content strategy, technical website enhancements, structured data improvements, reputation management, authority building, local optimization and ongoing performance measurement.

As a full-service digital marketing agency serving businesses across the United States, Amplified Digital combines local market expertise with national-scale capabilities in search marketing, paid media, creative services, data analytics, website development, social media and emerging AI strategies.

"Our mission has always been to help businesses reach the right audience at the right time," said Lich. "As technology evolves, so do we. AI search represents one of the biggest shifts in digital marketing in decades, and we're committed to helping our clients stay visible, relevant and competitive."

Businesses interested in learning how they perform across today's AI-powered search platforms can request an audit by visiting ai-audit.amplifieddigitalagency.com.

About Amplified Digital

Amplified Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency and the marketing services division of Lee Enterprises. The agency helps businesses grow through strategic planning, search engine marketing, paid media, social media, creative services, websites, audience targeting, analytics and performance-driven marketing solutions. Serving clients across the country, Amplified Digital combines national expertise with the trusted local market knowledge of one of America's largest local media organizations.