Pipefy Named One of the Market Shapers in Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders - Startup Vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced it was named one of the Market Shapers in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders - Startup Vendors. Gartner defines the no-code agent builder (NCAB) market as SaaS-delivered products that offer an integrated design and runtime environment to build, publish and manage AI-powered agents without using coding.

Pipefy is the orchestration layer that connects AI to the processes that cross an enterprise's core systems, where approvals, business rules, and audit trails live. Rather than giving AI access to data alone, Pipefy lets AI run governed processes end to end, so business teams gain speed while IT retains centralized oversight and compliance.

Gartner notes that No-Code Agent Builders help address the shortage of engineering talent by empowering business domain experts to build agentic automations, while giving IT departments centralized oversight.

Pipefy continues to expand its agentic AI capabilities. Most recently, the company introduced a new capability that turns enterprise business processes into executable tools for any AI assistant — such as Claude, Gemini, and Copilot — connecting AI directly to the process, with approval rules, escalation logic, required fields, and audit trail enforced natively as the AI acts.

“For years, the enterprise question was whether to adopt AI. Now the main point is to make AI reach for the real work, the approvals, the systems and the processes where outcomes are decided,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and Founder of Pipefy. “We believe that Gartner recognition of Pipefy as one of the Market Shapers shows that the value is shifting from building intelligence to governing how it runs.”

Source: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders Startup Vendors, Jason Wong, Kelli Smith, Justin Tung, Keith Guttridge, Eric Goodness, June 11, 2026.

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About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries, and has more than 4,000 customers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy U.S.