American Kennel Club Introduces AKC National Champion (ANC) Title, the Highest Conformation Title Awarded by the AKC

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is proud to announce the creation of the AKC National Champion (ANC) title, a new prefix title that will be awarded to the dog earning Best in Show at the annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.

The AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America and the only all-breed dog show hosted by the American Kennel Club. Since its inception in 2001, the event has grown into one of the sport's most prestigious competitions, attracting thousands of the nation's top dogs and exhibitors each year.

The new ANC title formally recognizes the extraordinary achievement of winning Best in Show at the AKC National Championship. As the highest conformation title awarded by the American Kennel Club, the ANC places this accomplishment alongside the organization's most prestigious national championship titles in companion and performance sports. The title will be recorded as a prefix on the winning dog's official AKC record and will be grandfathered to all previous Best in Show winners of the AKC National Championship.

"Winning Best in Show at the AKC National Championship is a defining achievement in AKC conformation competition," said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. "By establishing the AKC National Champion title as the organization's highest conformation honor, we are formally recognizing this extraordinary accomplishment and celebrating the exceptional dogs, breeders, owners, handlers, and judges whose dedication and excellence make it possible."

The inaugural ANC title will be awarded to the Best in Show winner at the 2026 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, and all previous Best in Show winners will receive the title (ANC) retroactively. Title certificates will also be issued to commemorate this distinguished achievement.

The 2026 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin will take place December 12–13, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, bringing together thousands of dogs from across the United States and around the world to compete at the highest level of the sport.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet’s age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

Media Contacts:

Brandi Hunter Munden

American Kennel Club

Brandi.Munden@akc.org