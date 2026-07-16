Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Wellgistics Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, announces it has been named the Agency of Record for Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a Tampa based health IT company, ahead of their planned reorganization to an AI-integrated healthcare ecosystem. RPR will drive a comprehensive communications campaign to support thought leadership, public positioning, and amplify licensed technologies under a consolidated portfolio of brands.

Wellgistics Health, which developed the pharmacy dispensing artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™, will expand this proprietary technology into the medical, laboratory and wearable technology fields.

“Even with the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence into the medical industry, there are still too many barriers that exist for patients to access their health data,” said Gerald Commissiong, interim co-CEO of Wellgistics Health. “Our goal is to create a digital, consolidated platform that empowers patients to make better decisions by offering a comprehensive view of all their health information.”

Wellgistics Health plans to provide a digital, direct-to-consumer healthcare ecosystem with the upcoming launch of the Health Lives Here mobile application. The goal is to consolidate wearable data, electronic health records and virtual clinical services with an AI compliance coach to streamline care and optimize treatment outcomes.

“Wellgistics Health is on the verge of an AI revolution in patient care,” said Richard Rubenstein, Founder and President of Rubenstein Public Relations. “Our campaign aims to highlight the positive benefits their technologies can have for doctors, pharmacies and patients.”

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a Health IT leader integrating its proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ into its blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain™ to optimize the prescription drug dispensing journey. Its integrated platform connects more than 6,500 pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility verification, onboarding, adherence support, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment designed to improve patient access and transparency across the prescription ecosystem.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-impact media relations and crisis communications for companies operating at the intersection of enterprise, new technology, capital markets, and global industry. Led by industry veteran and brand architect Richard Rubenstein, the firm advises organizations across technology, artificial intelligence, mining and critical materials, energy, finance, real estate, and other sectors shaping the modern economy. RPR partners with leadership teams to define narratives, elevate visibility, and support key business objectives, including fundraising, transactions, and market expansion. Acting as an extension of its clients’ executive teams, the firm delivers senior-level counsel across tier-one media, social media management, executive positioning and thought leadership, celebrity and influencer engagement, strategic deal negotiation, and high-impact intellectual property initiatives that further amplify brand authority and reach.

RPR has been recognized among the nation’s leading communications firms by Forbes, Newsweek, and UpCity, and has received multiple national and global distinctions for excellence in strategic communications and advisory services. Richard Rubenstein has also been repeatedly recognized among New York’s most influential communications leaders by Schneps Media and PoliticsNY & amNY Metro.

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Rubenstein Public Relations

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