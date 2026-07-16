Edge AI Software Market Surges to $8.89 billion at a CAGR 24.4% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Edge AI Software Market is projected to grow from USD 2.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.89 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for real-time AI-powered decision-making, localized data processing, and intelligent edge computing across connected devices. Advances in TinyML, AI accelerators, and edge computing technologies, combined with the need for lower latency, enhanced data privacy, and reduced reliance on cloud connectivity, are accelerating enterprise adoption across consumer electronics, retail, and customer service applications.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 2.40 billion

USD 2.40 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 8.89 billion

USD 8.89 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period

CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest-growing segment by offering: Services

Services Report scope: 280 market data tables, 62 figures, 361 pages

Key players: Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Synaptics (US), Gorilla Technologies (UK), Intel (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Intent HQ (UK), Baidu (China), and NVIDIA (US)

Why This Market Matters

Edge AI software is becoming a foundational technology for organizations that require instant intelligence without relying on continuous cloud connectivity. Processing AI workloads closer to where data is generated enables faster decision-making, improves privacy, reduces network latency, and lowers bandwidth requirements.

As connected devices continue to proliferate, enterprises are increasingly investing in edge AI platforms that support autonomous systems, smart consumer devices, industrial automation, and intelligent customer experiences. This shift positions edge AI as a critical enabler of scalable and responsive digital ecosystems.

Market Overview

The edge AI software market is evolving rapidly as organizations seek to process data locally rather than transmitting it to centralized cloud environments. Edge AI platforms combine machine learning, generative AI, computer vision, natural language processing, and advanced analytics to enable real-time intelligence across distributed devices.

Growing adoption of smartphones, wearables, smart home systems, and IoT-enabled devices is increasing demand for localized AI processing. At the same time, innovations in TinyML and next-generation AI accelerators are making edge devices more capable, energy efficient, and responsive, supporting broader deployment across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

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Analyst Perspective

The market reflects the broader industry transition toward decentralized AI architectures that prioritize speed, security, and operational efficiency. Organizations are increasingly moving AI workloads closer to the source of data generation to improve responsiveness while minimizing cloud dependency.

As AI models become more sophisticated and edge infrastructure continues to mature, software providers that deliver scalable deployment, optimization, and lifecycle management capabilities are expected to play an increasingly strategic role in enterprise AI adoption.

Segment Analysis

Visual Data Segment Leads Market Demand

The visual data segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edge AI software market during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for real-time analytics across cameras, sensors, and imaging devices. Edge AI enhances applications such as facial recognition, object detection, and video surveillance, enabling faster processing and improved decision-making across retail, healthcare, and security environments. Continued advances in deep learning are improving the accuracy and efficiency of visual analytics, driving greater enterprise investment in edge AI solutions for image and video processing.

Services Segment Expected to Grow Faster Than Software

The services segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the software segment during the forecast period as organizations increasingly require consulting, deployment, integration, optimization, and maintenance services to support complex edge AI implementations. Rising adoption of IoT devices, increasingly sophisticated AI algorithms, and expanding edge computing deployments are creating greater demand for specialized expertise that enables organizations to scale edge AI environments efficiently while improving operational flexibility and reducing data processing delays.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the edge AI software market during the forecast period, driven by growing investments in AI and machine learning across China, India, and Japan. Government support for AI initiatives, expanding electronics manufacturing, smart city programs, and continued investment in edge computing infrastructure are accelerating regional adoption, while innovations in energy-efficient hardware and localized AI solutions are strengthening long-term market growth.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of edge AI for real-time decision-making across connected devices.

Rising demand for localized data processing to reduce latency and improve privacy.

Increasing deployment of TinyML and advanced AI accelerators.

Expansion of AI-powered capabilities in smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices.

Greater integration of computer vision and deep learning for visual analytics.

Rising demand for professional services supporting edge AI deployment and optimization.

Continued growth of IoT ecosystems driving decentralized AI adoption.

Increasing investment in edge computing infrastructure to support intelligent applications.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the Edge AI Software Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Synaptics (US), Gorilla Technologies (UK), Intel (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Intent HQ (UK), Baidu (China), and NVIDIA (US), all of which are focused on expanding their edge AI software portfolios and enhancing their global market presence. The edge AI software market is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic expansion as leading technology providers strengthen their AI capabilities through product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

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