Florida Sell Now Marks Seven Years, Nearly 250 Homes Purchased Across Florida

NAPLES, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Sell Now, a Florida-based real estate solutions company specializing in complex property transactions, is marking seven years in business. Founded in Naples in 2019 by Dominic Andreoli, the company has purchased nearly 250 homes across Florida, working with sellers facing probate, inherited property, foreclosure, and other distressed situations. The company buys properties for cash and has built a 20-person team that combines county records, code enforcement data, and its own research methods to reach homeowners who need fast, fair solutions, often in situations other buyers avoid.

The need for this kind of specialized solution has grown alongside shifts in the Florida housing market. Mark Rado, Chief Operating Officer of Florida Sell Now, said the market has moved through several distinct phases since the company’s founding. “It peaked after COVID around 2022, then Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida that September and left many homeowners with damaged properties they could not repair,” he said. “Since 2024, the market has slowed, and areas like Cape Coral and Port Charlotte are now seeing some of the highest foreclosure activity in the country.” Rising insurance costs, an aging housing stock, and a growing volume of probate and inherited-property cases have added to the number of Florida homeowners facing complex property decisions.

Florida Sell Now started with handwritten bandit signs and cold calls placed from local coffee shops. When Rado joined as co-founder, that early effort was rebuilt into repeatable systems. “The first step was establishing a foundation for the company, which meant building out our communications systems and organizing our internal data,” he said. Today the company works with homeowners across Florida through a data-driven approach spanning probate, inherited property, foreclosure prevention, and distressed assets.

“When we started in 2019, we knew we wanted to scale across Florida and eventually into other key markets,” said Dominic Andreoli, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Sell Now. “We targeted areas like Southwest Florida, Miami-Dade, and the Space Coast early, and built a team of A-players who genuinely care about the sellers we work with.”

Florida Sell Now attributes its growth to what it calls its Property Resolution Framework, a three-part approach to complex real estate transactions:

Data-driven property identification, using county records and code enforcement data to reach homeowners who need solutions

Complex title and ownership resolution, including partition actions and partial-interest buyouts for properties with multiple or disputed heirs

Flexible, seller-first transactions, structured around each seller’s timeline and the true cost of resolving a property’s outstanding issues

Complex title and ownership resolution is best illustrated by partition actions, which arise when multiple heirs inherit a property but cannot agree on what to do with it. “When heirs cannot agree, we can buy out one person’s interest and work with the remaining owners toward a sale,” Andreoli said. “If everyone cannot come to terms, we have the ability to see it through and resolve the code violations, title problems, and everything else attached to the property.”

The seller-first transaction process shapes how the company prices its offers. “A fair offer is one that actually moves the needle forward for a seller’s life financially,” Andreoli said. “We base our offers on the complexity of the title issues that need to be resolved before a sale can happen, and many of those require us to put up cash of our own to resolve them first.”

That specialization serves a wide range of homeowners, including heirs managing inherited property, out-of-state owners, and residents dealing with code violations, liens, or approaching foreclosure. As Florida’s housing stock ages and probate and foreclosure activity increase, demand is expected to grow for solutions-oriented buyers who can navigate legal and title complexity.

Looking ahead, Andreoli said the company plans to expand further into Florida’s larger metropolitan markets over the next three to five years. “Our goal is to be a recognized authority on inheritance, probate, foreclosure, and title issues of every kind,” he said. “Part of that means expanding our use of AI and data so we can offer faster solutions and reach homeowners earlier, before problems compound.”

As probate cases, aging housing stock, insurance pressures, and foreclosure activity continue to shape Florida’s real estate market, Florida Sell Now positions its data-driven, seller-first approach as a resource for homeowners navigating increasingly complex property situations statewide.

About Florida Sell Now

Founded in 2019 and based in Naples, Florida Sell Now is a real estate solutions company that buys homes for cash in any condition across the state. The company eliminates agent commissions and repair obligations and handles the process from offer to closing, letting sellers choose their own closing date. It specializes in probate, inherited property, foreclosure, and other complex or distressed situations. For more information, visit FLSellNow.com.

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