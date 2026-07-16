Broad Arrow Presents 40 Influential Mercedes-Benz Youngtimer Cars from The Patina Collective via its Global Icons Online Auction Series

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is delighted to announce the first North American installment in its Global Icons Online Auction Series, featuring a limited offering from The Patina Collective. This extraordinary group of 40 of the world’s most influential and culturally significant modern Mercedes-Benz automobiles from the marque’s celebrated Youngtimer era will be presented entirely without reserve—an exceptional opportunity for new and seasoned collectors alike.

Well-known in the hobby, The Patina Collective is more than a collection of rare automobiles. The Collective celebrates an era defined by bold design, individuality, and excess, while reflecting a deep-rooted passion for Mercedes-Benz heritage and the preservation of these increasingly rare widebody masterpieces. Broad Arrow’s exceptional limited offering from The Patina Collective presents collectors with a rare opportunity to acquire some of the most distinctive and era-defining Mercedes-Benz automobiles ever produced, including many seldom-seen non-U.S. market models.

“These are not your traditional Mercedes-Benz collector cars or even your typical AMG collectibles,” says William Cooper, Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions. “Our offering from The Patina Collective represents an era of wild design and true excess coupled with incredible performance. The group speaks to an emerging market for a new generation of car collectors who are after the most unique and eclectic cars from the 1980s and 1990s, a group of cars that have earned a longstanding cult following and that are now coming into their own as true collectibles. The Patina Collective has an incredible reputation for assembling rare, high-quality finds and Broad Arrow’s online auction offers the chance to acquire these cars with confidence in their provenance, with importation complete, and entirely without reserve.”

Highlights from Broad Arrow’s 40-car offering from The Patina Collective are led by:

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500 E AMG 6.0 (Estimate: $150,000 - $180,000 | Offered Without Reserve)

This rare precursor to the later E 60 AMG reflects AMG’s early development philosophy before its full integration into Mercedes-Benz. Finished in “triple-black” Black (040) over Black leather and featuring body-colored 17-inch AMG Aero I wheels and Recaro front seats, this pre-merger AMG is powered by a 6.0-liter AMG-built “M119” V8, stamped and certified by AMG. The car is accompanied by a comprehensive history file, including the original bill of sale, AMG order form, German registration documents, service records, and an AMG Classic Conversion Confirmation verifying period Affalterbach modifications.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500 E Limited Prototype (Estimate: $100,000 - $150,000 | Offered Without Reserve)

As one of the earliest known physical embodiments of the 500 E Limited concept program, this example offered by Broad Arrow occupies a singular position within Mercedes-Benz development history, directly bridging internal design validation and the eventual production E 500 Limited series. Constructed as a factory exhibition vehicle with option code 994 for the 1993 Frankfurt IAA Motor Show, this prototype was built for early evaluation of the “Limited” concept. It boasts the distinctive two-tone Black and Green patterned leather interior, EVO II wheels, and birds eye maple trim combination that became code 286 and is equipped with the full executive specification including memory seats, power rear sunshade, Becker MB Exquisit audio with CD changer, D-Net telephone, and more. Offered with 68,578 kilometers (approximately 42,500 miles), this is the original essence of a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody (Estimate: $55,000 - $60,000 | Offered Without Reserve)

This is a well-preserved example of the unapologetic opulence that defined the 1980s. With ABC Exclusive bodykit-equipped Mercedes remaining unicorns to encounter, this is a rare opportunity to acquire one such example enriched by a host of bespoke period touches, a striking factory color combination, and detailed maintenance history from new. Finished in factory correct Barolo Red over a Palomino leather interior and fitted with signature Gotti wheels, Recaro C seats, and more, this 560 SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody is powered by the 5.5-liter V8, Mercedes’ most powerful powerplant in the U.S. in period.

1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring (Estimate: $50,000 - $55,000 | Offered Without Reserve)

This is a final-year example of the S124, believed to be one of 30 upgraded to E 36 AMG specification in 1995. Powered by an AMG enhanced 3.6-liter M104 inline-six, the car retains its correct AMG-stamped engine block and rare "3.6" intake plenum mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The E 36 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Black leather with ASD, heated Sportline seats, rear-facing third-row jump seat and air conditioning, while additional AMG featured include a body kit, 17-inch Aero I Sport multi-piece wheels, and a 280 km/h AMG speedometer. Among the rarest and most charismatic AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz tourings of the era, this E36 AMG Touring offers a compelling blend of performance, practicality, and exclusivity. With its documented history, authentic AMG drivetrain, and final model year production, it stands as a highly desirable example from AMG's golden age.

Additional information on all 40 lots is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Broad Arrow’s presentation of Global Icons: The Patina Collective, is open from bidding from August 10-21. Interested bidders may register to bid and connect with a Broad Arrow Auctions car specialist via the website or by calling +1 313 312 0780. In-person preview opportunities will be made available by appointment only.

Members of the media interested in additional information, high-res images, or in speaking with a Broad Arrow Car Specialist are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Credits: All images by Jasen Delgado/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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