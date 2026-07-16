HAN LLP Selects iManage to Bring Order to Complex Commercial Legal Work

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that HAN LLP , a business law firm with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, has selected the iManage platform to centralize document management, strengthen document version control, and support secure collaboration across internal teams and external parties.

HAN LLP practices commercial real estate and commercial litigation - work that requires strict control over document versions circulated during complex transactions and court proceedings. As the firm has grown, managing documents across multiple storage environments created risk around version accuracy, file continuity, and external file sharing. The firm selected iManage for its document identification capabilities, intuitive interface, and ability to consolidate legal content into a single, governed environment that teams can reliably adopt.

Key priorities driving the selection include:

Document version control: Maintaining accurate document identification across commercial lease negotiations and litigation matters, where multiple versions circulate among clients, co-counsel, and opposing parties

Maintaining accurate document identification across commercial lease negotiations and litigation matters, where multiple versions circulate among clients, co-counsel, and opposing parties Centralized, secure file sharing: Replacing fragmented approaches to external document production and discovery with a single, governed environment for sharing large document sets with co-counsel and external parties

Replacing fragmented approaches to external document production and discovery with a single, governed environment for sharing large document sets with co-counsel and external parties Ease of adoption: Selecting a platform the broader team can use confidently as the firm scales, replacing a fragmented mix of storage tools that lacked consistent document identification and governance

Selecting a platform the broader team can use confidently as the firm scales, replacing a fragmented mix of storage tools that lacked consistent document identification and governance Operational continuity: Ensuring legal work and knowledge can be accessed and continued seamlessly as the team grows and matters develop over time

"Documentation is the foundation of everything we do," said Chris Han, Founding and Managing Partner at HAN LLP. "When you're managing commercial leases with dozens of redlined versions in circulation, or coordinating production across hundreds of documents in litigation, you cannot afford to lose track of what was sent, what changed, and which version is current. iManage gives us the document identification, the structure, and the central workspace we need to hold strict control over our work - and share it securely with the people who need it."

HAN LLP is working with an iManage implementation partner to complete onboarding and go live on the platform. Once live, iManage will serve as the firm's central environment for document management, version tracking, and secure external collaboration across all practice areas.

"Small and mid-size firms face the same version control and governance challenges as large enterprises - often with leaner teams and less margin for error," said Rizwan Khan Vice President, North America at iManage. "HAN LLP recognized that centralizing institutional knowledge in a governed, reliable platform is the operational foundation their practice depends on. We are pleased to support them as they put that foundation to work."

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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