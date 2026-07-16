Thirty Years in the Waiting: Landon Hail Press Announces the Debut Book From LA Author and Mystic Leon Aryah Lewis, Exploring the Journey of the Soul

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landon Hail Press announces the release of Inside Out: A Journey of the Soul, the debut book from Los Angeles author, mystic, and seer Leon Aryah Lewis. The book explores one of humanity's oldest questions: what does the soul already know, and what does it take to listen to its truth? Blending memoir, past-life narrative, and reflections on reincarnation, shadow and light, love, purpose, and process, Inside Out is a deeply personal reckoning with what it means to bring the soul's purpose into the physical world.

Inside Out: A Journey of the Soul is now available on Amazon, where it is listed as a #1 New Release and a #3 Best Seller in Mysticism & Spirituality. Book cover design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography.

Some books arrive before we are ready for them. Lewis wrote Inside Out: A Journey of the Soul three decades ago, and it remained unread ever since. It took thirty years, several moves, and a lifetime of inner work to bring Lewis back to the manuscript. Now he is finally ready to share his story. In his debut book, Lewis explores who we are beneath the stories we tell ourselves, what the soul already knows, and what each soul's purpose is. Drawing on a lifetime of lived experience, Inside Out is a deeply personal reckoning with shadow and light, divine timing, and the hard work and perseverance of bringing the soul's purpose into the physical world.

Structured as a soul's autobiography, Inside Out traces one life across its stages: a boy who, from the age of five, began reaching for a greater presence of his own soul and sensing realities others couldn't; a man who built a life in the physical world while a spiritual one quietly demanded to be lived; and a seeker who came to understand his own suffering, shadow, and relationships not as detours but as the path itself. Told entirely through lived experience rather than doctrine, the book moves through reincarnation, the nature of the soul, death, love, forgiveness, and fear, toward what Lewis calls the integration of the being — the moment body, mind, soul, and spirit begin to move as one.

Its premise is disarmingly simple: every soul enters the world carrying a plan for its life, and its journey is to live out that plan. The book speaks to spiritual seekers and skeptics alike. It's a story for anyone who has ever sensed there is more to this life than what can be seen and is finally ready to stop outrunning that feeling.

Author Leon Aryah Lewis. Photography by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

"I began getting spiritual messages and downloads at five years old and became aware at an early age that I did not fully relate to the physical plane. Decades later, I stepped into my gift as an intuitive mystic, doing readings, a.k.a. 'Soul Sessions,' for over forty years," says Lewis. "I wrote Inside Out to help each soul step into awareness of the conditioning they have carried throughout their life and to begin unraveling the shadow they've been living out. Ultimately, my hope is that my personal journey can serve as evidence that in the search for one's self, you will eventually be guided back to your truth."

Inside Out is a testament to what becomes possible when a lifelong seeker finally embraces the hum of their soul. It is a soul's autobiography — and an invitation to walk your own path.

"I have known Leon over two decades and he speaks to the part of us that already knows there is something greater guiding our lives. Inside Out is a powerful exploration of consciousness, divine connection, and the courage to live in alignment with our soul." - Darin Olien, Wellness Expert, TV Host, Executive Producer, and New York Times Best-Selling Author of SuperLife and Fatal Conveniences

"This book is a profound revelation of a spiritual journey and a must-read to anyone interested in pursuing their own path to truth and fulfillment." - Michael Ohoven, Award-Winning Film Producer and Entrepreneur

Author Leon Aryah Lewis. Photography by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

Leon Aryah Lewis is an author, intuitive mystic, and truth seeker based in Los Angeles. He began reaching for a greater presence and receiving what he describes as spiritual messages at the age of five, and for decades has offered intuitive readings known as "Soul Sessions." Drawing on a lifetime of inner experience and a deeply personal intuitive practice, his work explores awakening, self-understanding, and the connection between the spiritual and physical worlds. Through Inside Out and his Soul Sessions, he shares the insights of a life spent listening to the soul, inviting others into a deeper awareness of who they truly are.

"Inside Out is more than a book — it's an awakening. Lewis' wisdom and lived spiritual insight illuminate the path back to authenticity, alignment, and the deeper purpose of our soul's journey," explains Samantha Joy, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press. "The text beautifully guides readers back to the essence of their being and the divine intelligence within. In a world starving for deeper meaning, Lewis brings clarity, heart, and spiritual truth," Joy adds.

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com, USA Today, Daily Mail, Forbes, ABC, NBC, and many more.

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here.

Check out more from Leon at his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soulsessionswithleon

SOURCE: Landon Hail Press For further information, please contact: ellie@rebeccacafiero.com

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