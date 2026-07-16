EnsembleIQ Launches GLP-1 Shopper Summit to Address One of the Most Significant Shifts in Consumer Behavior in Decades

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As GLP-1 adoption accelerates, retailers and consumer brands are confronting what could become one of the most significant changes to the grocery basket in decades.

Households using GLP-1 medications currently account for 23% of U.S. households and are projected to represent 35% of all food and beverage units sold by 2030, according to Circana. The scale of this shift makes GLP-1 adoption a significant force in how consumers shop, what they purchase and how retailers and brands plan for future growth.

EnsembleIQ today announces the launch of the GLP-1 Shopper Summit , a new one-day industry event that will bring together senior leaders from retail, CPG, data and technology organizations to examine how GLP-1 adoption is changing the shopper and what those changes mean for merchandising, product innovation, shopper engagement and business growth.

Taking place on November 12 in Chicago, the Summit is brought to you by EnsembleIQ's portfolio of business intelligence brands, including Progressive Grocer , the Path to Purchase Institute , Drug Store News , Store Brands and Consumer Goods Technology .

Retailers and brands are beginning to see measurable changes in basket composition, category performance, portion sizes, wellness priorities and consumer expectations. The GLP-1 Shopper Summit will provide business leaders with data-driven insights and practical strategies for responding to these changes and driving new innovation.

GLP-1 adoption is already influencing food purchasing patterns, basket composition, category performance and consumer priorities around health and wellness. Consumers using GLP-1 medications are seeking more products with protein, fiber and healthy fats while reducing purchases of products high in carbohydrates and sugar, creating potential implications across grocery aisles, pharmacies, product portfolios, merchandising strategies and shopper engagement.

Yet many organizations are still working to understand the scale and speed of this transformation and how their businesses should respond.

“The GLP-1 shopper is not simply another consumer segment. We believe this represents a fundamental change in shopper behavior that could reshape categories, retail strategies and growth opportunities across the industry,” says Eric Savitch, SVP and Group Brand Director at Progressive Grocer, the Path to Purchase Institute, Store Brands and Consumer Goods Technology.

“Retailers, brands and technology companies are all trying to understand what happens next. By bringing together the audiences, industry relationships and insights of our trusted brands, we're creating a forum where leaders from across the retail ecosystem can examine the research, challenge conventional thinking and begin developing strategies for the next generation of shoppers," added Savitch.

Designed for leaders across retail, CPG and technology, the program will examine topics including:

How GLP-1 adoption is changing food purchasing behavior and household spending

Merchandising and assortment strategies for a changing consumer

The growing intersection of food, pharmacy and health services

Product innovation and portfolio strategies for consumer brands

New opportunities for shopper engagement, education and personalization





Registration is now open, and a limited number of partnership opportunities are available for organizations seeking to participate in the industry conversation, share expertise and demonstrate leadership around one of the most consequential changes affecting the future of the shopper.

For more information, click here .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable connections and insightful information in North America’s retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Delivering high-impact business strategies, proprietary market research, and flagship industry events across a portfolio of market-leading brands, EnsembleIQ connects an influential network of corporate decision-makers with the data, insights, and technical solutions needed to accelerate business growth and drive industry-wide innovation.

Media Contact