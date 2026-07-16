Torrence Sports Lighting Brings LED Lighting System to James Island Charter School in Charleston, S.C.

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When James Island Charter School and its three-time state championship baseball program needed an overhaul of their lighting system, the school chose Torrence Sports Lighting to retrofit the lights on the baseball, softball, football and practice fields.

Torrence Sports Lighting lights the field at James Island Charter School

Students love the new LED system with red, blue, and green lights. "We have our school colors programmed for home runs. When we win, we turn the lights out and do the dancing colored lights while everyone cheers,” said Matt Spivey, head baseball coach and assistant athletic director. “It brings a sense of energy to the stadium. Kids want to be a part of it."

Administrators appreciate the ease of the wireless, programmable LED system. It replaced dated metal halide fixtures which burned out every year or two. With 70 lamps on a field, that's a lot of bulbs to keep replacing. Each replacement required heavy equipment that tore up the field.

To create the new system, the Torrence Sports Lighting team reused the poles but replaced the old fixtures and cross arms with new versions. "LED bulbs can go for years without needing to be changed," explained Torrence Sports Lighting owner Travis Penley. "Our clients also really like the savings in their energy costs.” LED lighting saves from 50 to 70% on monthly energy costs compared to metal halide fixtures, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Headquartered in Charlotte, Torrence Sports Lighting has been commissioned to install more than 2,000 lighting projects in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee since its founding in 2004. Clients include parks, schools, and colleges.

Torrence Sports Lighting was selected for the project because of its experience and trustworthiness, Spivey said: "Ultimately it just came down to the people. Torrence promised they could get lights in before the baseball season. They delivered on the promise. Instead of being in limbo with other companies, Torrence was a natural fit."

View the project video on YouTube.

With Torrence Sports Lighting, school colors shine on the field at James Island Charter School

About Torrence Sports Lighting

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Torrence Sports Lighting specializes in LED sports lighting retrofits and new installations for high schools, colleges, and municipal parks across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and surrounding states. Learn more about recent projects from Torrence Sports Lighting at https://tsportslight.com/

Press Inquiries

Travis Penley

tpenley [at] tsportslight.com