Endeavor Law Appoints ERISA Attorney Bryn White to Expand its Employee Benefits Practice

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Law, a leading law firm providing compliance, legal and retirement-plan support for advisors, announced today that it has recruited attorney Bryn White to provide Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) support to existing clients while also expanding the firm’s expertise.

In this role, White will focus on client-facing work, as well as the firm’s thought leadership, collaborating with Endeavor’s founder, Bonnie Treichel, a nationally recognized ERISA attorney and expert, as well as the firm’s other nationally-known experts Phil Troyer and Nevin Adams.

“Bryn has spent the past few years developing incredible proficiency in the health and welfare space, which complements our focus on retirement,” Treichel said. “I’m excited to have Bryn join the firm and know that she will be a tremendous asset to our clients while also helping us grow and foster new relationships.”

In recent years, White was an associate attorney at a boutique, benefits-focused law firm, where she advised plan sponsors and service providers on a broad range of employee benefits matters, including fiduciary obligations, plan design and administration for single and multiple employers. White also has considerable experience with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and cafeteria plan regulations.

“Our decision to recruit a dedicated health and welfare benefits attorney was driven by increasing client demand for counsel in this area,” said Treichel. “The hire represents the latest step in our strategic growth, which has long been guided by listening to our clients and investing in the capabilities they need most. Over the years, we have expanded into new disciplines and added specialized talent to better serve our clients, and this addition continues that tradition of thoughtful, client-focused growth.”

Unlike larger firms with high hourly rates, Endeavor offers flexible flat fees and hourly (with not-to-exceed) fee structures to help registered investment advisors (RIAs) navigate the complexities around retirement plan services, 401(k) rollovers and wealth management businesses, to provide better retirement outcomes for their clients. Endeavor further supports employers in their employee benefit programs.

While Endeavor specializes in qualified accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s, the firm also has intricate knowledge of SEC, IRS and DOL regulations and provides comprehensive legal and compliance support to small and mid-size firms that often lack the resources for in-house counsel.

About Endeavor Law

Endeavor Law provides compliance, legal and retirement plan support for advisors. Beyond retirement, Endeavor has intricate knowledge of SEC and DOL regulations to help advisors manage the complex regulatory environment. Founder Bonnie Treichel is an experienced lawyer and former advisor who brings her well-rounded expertise of working in various roles within the RIA industry to solve her clients’ most complex challenges. For more information, visit Endeavor Law.