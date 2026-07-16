New Generation Consumer Group Signs LOI for Strategic Business Combination with Ghana-Based Gold Miner Narawa Company Limited

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG), a leader in technology-driven infrastructure and scalability solutions, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Narawa Company Limited to pursue a strategic business combination. Marawa is a gold mining operation that is currently utilizing only 4% of its gold-rich land holdings. Through NGCG’s synergistic capital-raising capabilities and strategic partnership opportunities, Marawa has the potential to significantly expand its mining operations. This increased scale could unlock substantial untapped resources, leading to materially higher gold production and significantly enhanced yields.

Narawa Company Limited, operating as Narawa Mining Company, is a Ghana-based gold mining company with an active mining lease (PL-5/95) in the Eastern Region of Ghana, near the communities of Nsuapemso and Nsutam within the Fanteakwa South area. The company maintains mining operations in a prospective gold-producing region and has established relationships within its local operating communities.

In addition to its mining activities, Narawa has demonstrated a commitment to community engagement and social development. The company has supported local infrastructure and education initiatives, including the funding of a six-unit classroom block, construction of a durbar ground, and donation of equipment to local education directorates. These efforts have earned recognition from local traditional leaders and community stakeholders, further strengthening the company's presence in the region.

“This LOI represents an exciting opportunity for NGCG as we continue to identify strategic transactions that can create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Jacob DiMartino, CEO of New Generation Consumer Group. “Narawa has established a meaningful presence in Ghana’s gold mining sector through its active mining lease and strong community relationships. We believe this proposed business combination has the potential to enhance our growth strategy, expand our asset base, and position the combined company to pursue new opportunities in the natural resources market. We look forward to working closely with the Narawa team as we advance our due diligence and evaluate the path toward a definitive agreement.”

In addition to the proposed transaction with Narawa, NGCG is actively engaged in discussions regarding several other mining acquisition opportunities across multiple international markets. Management believes these opportunities, if successfully completed, could further strengthen the Company's position within the global natural resources sector and support its long-term growth objectives.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) is focused on identifying and developing scalable revenue-generating business opportunities across emerging technology sectors, with a strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital platforms.

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New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

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