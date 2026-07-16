Zapp announces the expansion of its money transfer services to Central America

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp, a money transfer service that operates through WhatsApp, announced the expansion of its services to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. With this expansion, Central American migrants in the United States can now send money to family and friends back home directly through WhatsApp.

Recipients in the new markets can choose to receive their money through either a direct bank deposit or cash pickup at a broad network of banks and retail locations.

Guatemala: more than 15,000 banks and payment locations, including G&T Continental, Banrural, Banco Industrial, Elektra, and Banco Azteca.

Transfer amount Bank deposit Cash withdrawal $5 – $2,999 $4.74 $5.74

*The rate is fixed for the entire range: no tiered increases based on the amount.

Honduras: more than 8,000 bank deposit and cash withdrawal locations, including Banco Atlántida, Ficohsa, BAC Credomatic, and Elektra.

Transfer amount Fee $5 – $200 $5.99 USD Up to $1,000 $13.99 USD Up to $3,000 $32.99 USD

*The rate increases by approximately $1.00 USD for every additional $200 USD.

El Salvador: more than 6,000 bank branches and affiliated businesses, such as Banco Agrícola, Banco Cuscatlán, Super Selectos, and Walmart.

Transfer amount Bank deposit Cash withdrawal $100 – $150 $4.99 $5.99 Up to $500 $9.99 $10.99 Up to $1,500 $19.99 $20.99

*Cash withdrawals incur a $1.00 USD surcharge compared to bank deposits. The fee increases by approximately $1.00 USD for every additional $50 USD.

Nicaragua: more than 5,000 banks and businesses, including Banpro, Banco Lafise, and BAC Credomatic.

Transfer amount Fee $100 – $200 $5.99 USD Up to $1,000 $14.99 USD Up to $3,000 $33.99 USD

*The rate increases by approximately $1.00 USD for every additional $100 USD.

About Zapp

Zapp is a WhatsApp-based money transfer service that enables users to send money from the United States to Mexico and Central America. It offers a simple, secure, and convenient way to send remittances without visiting a physical location or downloading a separate app. With competitive exchange rates and a user-centric approach, Zapp aims to transform the remittance industry to provide better service to Latin American families.

*Zapp operates as an authorized agent of Spectrum Global Payment Solutions, Inc. (NMLS ID 937914), a licensed money transmitter in Central America. Every transaction is covered by a money-back guarantee. Zapp is not affiliated with Meta or WhatsApp; it simply uses WhatsApp as a communication channel.