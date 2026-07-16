Urban Renaissance Entertainment Announces Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm's Expanded Role on Merry F-ing Christmas and New Creative Partnership with Tiffany Toney





Filmmakers Tiffany Toney and Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm join forces on Merry F-ing Christmas.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Renaissance Entertainment today announced that founder Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm has joined the upcoming independent feature film Merry F-ing Christmas as Associate Producer and a member of the principal cast. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new creative partnership between Hamm and filmmaker Tiffany Toney, with both also planning to work together on future independent film projects.

Currently in production in Los Angeles, Merry F-ing Christmas is written by Tiffany Toney and blends elements of suspense and holiday storytelling with themes of family legacy, wealth, greed, and inheritance, drawing inspiration from Indigenous American culture and Italian folklore.

As Associate Producer, Hamm will support the production while also appearing in the film's principal cast. The project expands his ongoing work through Urban Renaissance Entertainment, an independent production company focused on developing original film and television content.

Beyond Merry F-ing Christmas, Toney has also signed on to direct one of Hamm's upcoming feature film projects, establishing a broader creative relationship between the two filmmakers as they continue developing original independent productions.

"Marcus recognizes talent, vision, and partnership, and I'm excited about what we're building together," said Tiffany Toney. "I'm looking forward to bringing our ideas to audiences through this collaboration."

"The best films come from people who challenge and elevate one another," said Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm. "Tiffany has a distinct creative voice, and I'm excited to work together on this project and future productions."

Merry F-ing Christmas is produced by Tiffany Toney and Mark Sorenson and is currently filming in Los Angeles. Additional production updates will be announced as the project progresses.

About Urban Renaissance Entertainment

Urban Renaissance Entertainment is an independent film production company founded by Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm. The company develops and produces original film and television projects spanning action, fantasy, drama, and culturally driven storytelling. Hamm's work includes The Black League of Superheroes and the Triggered film series, including Triggered 3.0: The Final Cut featuring Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts. Through Urban Renaissance Entertainment, Hamm continues to develop creator-owned intellectual property while collaborating with independent filmmakers across multiple genres. For more information, visit https://www.urbanrenaissanceentertainment.com/ .

Media Contact:

Urban Renaissance Entertainment

Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm

213-864-0338

urbanrenentertainment@gmail.com

https://www.urbanrenaissanceentertainment.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d75cc0-f9e6-412b-8419-28305a755085