Vanishing Capacity is Finally Turning the Tide of the Freight Recession

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, today released “Is the Freight Recession Over?,” an analysis of the 2026 freight market recovery and its implications for how freight and logistics companies position themselves for the year ahead.

The analysis draws on rate, capacity, and tender data from DAT, the U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index, FreightWaves, and the Logistics Managers Index, alongside LeadCoverage’s own market research, to document a distinction that most freight market commentary has blurred, the difference between a recovery driven by returning demand and one driven by disappearing supply. The recovery itself is no longer in question. In an article titled “America’s Four-Year Trucking Slump Is Finally Over,” the Wall Street Journal recently reported that trucking executives are declaring an end to the downturn, crediting the turn to the mass exit of carriers under years of unprofitable rates and a tightening regulatory regime, which is the same supply contraction the LeadCoverage analysis examines in detail.

The analysis clarifies what the recovery is not. Although spot rates are at record highs and tender rejections are at their highest since 2022, demand is narrow and unevenly focused on industrial freight rather than a broad consumer rebound. The Journal reported that surging data center construction lifted flatbed spot rates to an all-time high while consumer demand and home construction remained flat. Thus, carriers' regained pricing power stems from capacity leaving the market rather than growing freight volumes.

"The freight recession is finally taking a positive turn because hundreds of thousands of trucks have left the road and a federal enforcement push is pulling out tens of thousands more," said Will Haraway, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LeadCoverage. "A recovery built on scarce capacity is real, but fragile. The companies that understand that will set their rates, contracts, and messaging from a position of accuracy rather than hope."

According to the Thomson Reuters Institute 2026 Global Trade Report, 72 percent of trade professionals rank tariff volatility as their most impactful change, with 76 percent viewing it as permanent. Additionally, 65 percent are altering sourcing patterns and 51 percent are nearshoring or reshoring production to the U.S. These shifts redraw domestic lanes, cross-border flows, and carrier capacity, directly connecting trade policy to freight demand, two areas typically treated separately.

“Is the Freight Recession Over?” is available now, drawing on market data from DAT, the U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index, FreightWaves, and the Logistics Managers Index, alongside reporting from the Wall Street Journal and the Thomson Reuters Institute 2026 Global Trade Report.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

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