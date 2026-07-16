AUA Names Emily Clennon, MD, MPH, 2026-2027 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Emily Clennon, MD, MPH, has been named the 2026-2027 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow. This fellowship aims to equip residents, fellows, and early career urologists with a foundational understanding of the legislative processes that shape health policy.

As the Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Clennon will engage in a multi-week fellowship within a congressional office in Washington, DC. During this time, she will actively contribute to key AUA advocacy efforts, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA’s Public Policy Council and Federal Advocacy Committee. Additionally, she will participate in the Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management at Brandeis University.

"I've always been inspired by the ability of advocacy to create meaningful change for patients and physicians alike," said Dr. Clennon. "The Holtgrewe Fellowship will provide an invaluable opportunity to better understand how policy is developed and implemented, and I look forward to using those experiences to become a stronger advocate for equitable access to high-quality urologic care."

Dr. Clennon is a pediatric urology fellow at Children's Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She completed her urology residency at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), where she also earned her medical degree and Master of Public Health degree. A longtime advocate at the local, state, and national levels, Dr. Clennon has served as chair of the AUA Policy & Advocacy Resident/Recruitment Workgroup, a member of the AUA Public Policy Council and a member of the AUA Advocacy Summit Planning Committee. Her professional interests include health policy, patient access to care and healthcare system improvement.

“Dr. Clennon embodies the purpose of the Holtgrewe Fellowship,” said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Mark Edney. “She has distinguished herself as a passionate advocate, an emerging leader and a dedicated physician committed to improving healthcare for patients. Her extensive involvement in AUA advocacy initiatives and her strong foundation in public health position her to make meaningful contributions both on Capitol Hill and throughout her career.”

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA’s Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows and first-year post-graduates. Learn more about the program.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

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