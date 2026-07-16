Canadian Red Cross supports communities impacted by Ottawa flooding

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with the City of Ottawa and community partners to support residents impacted by the flooding due to an extreme weather event on July 1, 2026.

At City of Ottawa information hubs, the Red Cross has distributed clean-up kits, teddy bears, and recovery information to help residents begin the recovery process and access available supports. In addition, the Red Cross is providing personalized recovery assistance to individuals and families, helping them assess their needs, understand available resources, plan their return home, and make informed decisions.

As recovery efforts continue, the Canadian Red Cross has launched the 2026 Ottawa Floods Appeal to provide support for those impacted by flooding in Ottawa.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used to provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding in and around the Ottawa area with immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to the floods, as well as community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Ottawa and the surrounding area. Funds will also be used to support mobilization of response and community partners.

People impacted by the floods can access support by emailing Red Cross at NavigationSupportON@redcross.ca or leaving a voicemail at 1-800-863-6582. Calls will be returned within two days. More information and resources to help those impacted in their recovery are available at redcross.ca/2026OttawaFloods.

People in Canada wishing to make a donation to the 2026 Ottawa Floods Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.



ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

@redcrosscanada.bsky.social | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

ABOUT THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: 1-877-599-9602, media@redcross.ca

French Media: 1-888-418-9111, communication@croixrouge.ca