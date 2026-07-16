Minuteman Press Franchise Owner David Rindfleisch Shares Journey From Print Industry Veteran & Shop Employee to President’s Club Member in Gilbert, AZ

GILBERT, Ariz., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Rindfleisch’s success story with Minuteman Press in Gilbert, AZ, is a true example of what consistent growth, community involvement, and dedication to customer service can achieve. Since purchasing the business in May of 2013, Dave has steadily built both his Minuteman Press franchise and reputation within the local community, culminating in his recent induction into the President’s Club after surpassing $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025. Through strong networking relationships, a commitment to evolving with the print industry, and a customer-first approach, Dave and his team have created a thriving business rooted in trust, teamwork, and long-term relationships.





Congrats on joining the President’s Club! What does this mean to you?

“This is one of the biggest achievements I have accomplished in all the years of owning Minuteman Press Gilbert. It still feels surreal to be a part of the President’s Club. Each year, I felt like I was getting closer to reaching this milestone. It was last year when I truly took the time to reflect on my business, focus on growth, and understand what it would take to get there that I began to see major growth within both me and my company.

Being welcomed into the President’s Club is truly an honor, and I am incredibly grateful for this achievement. Thirteen years ago, I never would have imagined I would be here today. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of my amazing staff, my family, and the strong relationships we have built with our customers and community over the years. One thing this journey has taught me is that success does not happen overnight. It comes from consistency, hard work, adapting to challenges, and continuing to push forward even during difficult times. I am proud of how far we have come and excited for what the future holds for our business and our team.”

What are the top keys to your sales growth and success?

“A key factor in our sales growth has been networking and building strong relationships within the community. We have been members of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce for 30 years, and it continues to be one of our greatest sources of referrals and new customers. We attend weekly meetings and regularly participate in local networking events throughout Gilbert, which has helped us connect with new clients and grow our business over the years.

Our team also plays a major role in creating a positive customer experience. Paige, our Operations Manager, and Sara, our Graphic Design Artist, are often the first impression customers have when they call or visit our office. Their professionalism and customer care help set the tone for every project we take on.

A large portion of our business comes from word-of-mouth referrals because of the exceptional customer service we provide. Customers often ask what makes us different from an online printer, and the answer is the personal relationships we build and the level of service we provide from start to finish. We take pride in our quick turnaround times, attention to detail, and delivering flawless finished products. Our success is truly a team effort, and we work together every day to maintain the reputation we have built in our community.”

How do you market your business?

“Networking and Community Involvement: One of our biggest sources of growth has been networking through our local Chamber group and community events. We attend weekly meetings, local networking events, and community fundraisers. Building relationships face-to-face has helped us gain long-term customers and strong referrals.



Exceptional Customer Service and Word-of-Mouth Referrals: A large portion of our business comes from referrals and repeat customers because of the customer experience we provide. We focus on building personal relationships, quick turnaround times, strong communication, and delivering high-quality finished products. In an industry competing against online printers, customer service and reliability are what make us stand out.



Marketing Ourselves and Our Brand: We believe one of the best forms of marketing is simply putting ourselves out into the community and staying visible. Whether it is through apparel, promotional products, social media, sponsorships, or community involvement, we consistently market our business and our team. People are not only buying print products — they are buying trust, relationships, and confidence in the people behind the company.”

What are your high-demand products/services and key growth areas?

“The biggest key to growth in our business is staying ahead of demand and keeping up with what’s new in the print industry, whether that’s apparel, promotional products, or the latest printing equipment. Right now, the biggest area of growth for our company is apparel. Back in 2021, we started with an embroidery machine, and that investment helped fund our expansion into direct-to-film printing. That growth has shown us how important it is to adapt to the market and pay attention to what clients are looking for. The key to continuing success is understanding customer demand and evolving with the industry.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“My story is a little different from the typical franchise owner journey. I’ve been in the printing industry since 1986, when I attended Polaris Career Center studying Graphic Communications. Back then, the industry relied on negative film for plates, and Macintosh computers were just beginning to change design. Production involved physically laying out type on boards and creating negatives to burn printing plates.

I started my career at a copy center during the days of wet toner and five-cent copies. Over the years, I had the opportunity to watch the printing industry evolve from small copy shops with AB Dick presses into the highly advanced operations we see today. That journey eventually led me to managing a large-scale print facility with over 300 employees operating across three shifts.

When I moved to Arizona, I accepted a sales position at the Gilbert location. At the time, the business was struggling under new ownership, so I stepped in and gradually took over the day-to-day operations of the shop. Through hard work and persistence, I helped rebuild the business into a successful operation once again. After months of growth and success, the owners and I reached an agreement for me to purchase the business. Today, more than 13 years later, I’m proud to be the owner of the store. I give a great deal of credit to my wife, whose encouragement and belief in me gave me the confidence to make the financial leap into ownership.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you over the years?

“Training and support have been excellent over the years. Our team is very self-sufficient when it comes to training and learning new processes, but whenever we need assistance, we know Sky Hittle and Jack Panzer are always just a phone call away. Their continued support and availability have been a valuable resource as we continue to grow our business.”

How would you best describe your community?

“We are fortunate to be part of an excellent business community and have proudly been members of our Chamber group for the past 30 years. Throughout the years, we have remained actively involved in local community events, fundraisers, and giving back whenever possible. Some of the initiatives we consistently participate in each year include feeding families during Thanksgiving, sponsoring families and elderly individuals for Christmas, and supporting Operation Back to School by taking children shopping for school supplies and clothing. Giving back to our community is something we truly take pride in because the community has done so much to support our business over the years. Any opportunity we have to help local families and make a positive impact is something we are grateful to be a part of.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“One of the biggest personal rewards of owning my business is being able to look back at how far we have come over the last 13 years. When I first started, I never imagined the business would grow into what it is today. There were a lot of long days, challenges, sacrifices, and moments of uncertainty, but seeing everything we have built makes it all worth it. It is an incredible feeling to know that something that started as a dream has turned into a successful business that supports my family, my employees, and our community. At the end of the day, owning a business is not only about sales or growth it’s about building something meaningful, creating relationships, supporting others, and leaving a positive impact on the people around you. That is what makes this journey so rewarding for me.”

What advice do you have for others?

“Some key advice I would give to other owners is the following:

Understand that building and growing a successful business takes time: Growth does not happen overnight, and consistency is one of the most important factors in long-term success. Use the resources available to you, including other Minuteman Press owners, support from MPIHQ, and trusted vendors. Learning from others and building strong partnerships can help you avoid mistakes and continue growing.



Growth does not happen overnight, and consistency is one of the most important factors in long-term success. Use the resources available to you, including other Minuteman Press owners, support from MPIHQ, and trusted vendors. Learning from others and building strong partnerships can help you avoid mistakes and continue growing. Get involved in the local community: Attend networking meetings through your local Chamber group or organizations like BNI. Word-of-mouth referrals will always go further than relying only on Google searches or online advertising. People are more likely to do business with someone they know, trust, and have built a relationship with.



Attend networking meetings through your local Chamber group or organizations like BNI. Word-of-mouth referrals will always go further than relying only on Google searches or online advertising. People are more likely to do business with someone they know, trust, and have built a relationship with. Market yourself: Many people say printing is a competitive industry, and it absolutely is, especially when competing against online printers. However, customers are not always shopping strictly on price they are shopping for you. They are looking for reliability, communication, quality, trust, and customer service. The personal relationships you build with your customers are what separate you from online competitors.



Many people say printing is a competitive industry, and it absolutely is, especially when competing against online printers. However, customers are not always shopping strictly on price they are shopping for you. They are looking for reliability, communication, quality, trust, and customer service. The personal relationships you build with your customers are what separate you from online competitors. Stay adaptable and continue learning: The print industry is always evolving with new equipment, apparel trends, promotional products, and technology. Businesses that are willing to adapt and invest in new opportunities will continue to grow.



The print industry is always evolving with new equipment, apparel trends, promotional products, and technology. Businesses that are willing to adapt and invest in new opportunities will continue to grow. Invest in your team and company culture: Your employees are often the first interaction customers have with your business, and a strong team creates strong customer experiences. When you build a workplace focused on teamwork, accountability, and customer care, that positive energy carries over into every project and every client relationship.”

With a strong foundation in place, Minuteman Press in Gilbert is poised to keep building on the success that David and his team have worked hard to achieve.

For more information on Minuteman Press in Gilbert, AZ, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/az/gilbert/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c29fc1ad-0974-439e-a3b5-0b405febcc54