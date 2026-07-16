MIRACLE FLIGHTS STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE ITS NEXT ERA OF IMPACT AND GROWTH

Las Vegas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Miracle Flights continues to strengthen its executive leadership and build the capacity needed for its next chapter of growth, the organization today announced the appointments of Stephanie Ceccarelli as Chief of Impact and Emily Hancock, CFRE, as Chief of Philanthropy. Together, these appointments complete a strategic expansion of the nonprofit's executive leadership team, positioning Miracle Flights to elevate national awareness, deepen philanthropic investment and expand access to life-changing medical transportation for children and families nationwide.

"Over the past several months, Miracle Flights has intentionally built an executive leadership team designed to strengthen every aspect of our organization, from operations and philanthropy to communications and mission impact," said Leslie Baron-Mosley, CEO of Miracle Flights. "Emily and Stephanie complete that leadership team, bringing the expertise, vision and passion needed to elevate our mission, deepen relationships and expand our national reach in the years ahead."

As Chief of Impact, Stephanie Ceccarelli leads Miracle Flights’ integrated communications, brand strategy, media and talent relations, digital engagement, and community outreach efforts, driving initiatives that elevate national awareness, strengthen strategic partnerships, and amplify the organization's mission.

With more than 16 years of experience spanning agency, media, corporate, and nonprofit communications, Ceccarelli has built a career helping nationally recognized brands strengthen their reputation, elevate visibility, and drive meaningful impact through integrated communications strategies.

Prior to joining Miracle Flights, Ceccarelli held leadership roles with nationally recognized communications and media companies including Rogers & Cowan and Viacom Media Networks, where she led publicity and communications for leading entertainment properties, corporate brands, network programming, and high-profile talent. Since relocating to Las Vegas in 2016, she has continued helping organizations strengthen their brands, increase visibility, and expand their community impact.

"Every family deserves access to specialized medical care regardless of geography or financial circumstances," said Ceccarelli. "I'm honored to help strengthen Miracle Flights' voice, increase awareness of our mission and build the partnerships and visibility that will enable us to connect more families with the life-changing medical care they need."

As Chief of Philanthropy, Emily Hancock, CFRE, oversees Miracle Flights' philanthropic strategy, leading efforts to strengthen donor relationships, expand fundraising initiatives, and build sustainable support that enables the organization to serve more families nationwide. Hancock brings more than 13 years of experience in philanthropy, donor engagement, and nonprofit leadership.

Before joining Miracle Flights, Hancock served as Director of Donor Engagement at National Breast Cancer Foundation, where she helped expand individual and major giving while contributing to significant philanthropic growth. Throughout her career, she has partnered with national and local nonprofit organizations to cultivate meaningful donor relationships, increase charitable investment, and create lasting mission impact.

"Philanthropy is built on meaningful relationships and a shared desire to change lives," said Hancock. "I'm excited to connect more individuals, corporations, and foundations with opportunities to help families overcome the financial barriers that stand between them and life-changing medical care."

With its executive leadership team now fully in place, Miracle Flights is entering a new chapter focused on expanding national awareness, strengthening philanthropic investment, deepening strategic partnerships and ensuring more families can access the specialized medical care their children need, regardless of distance or financial circumstance.

Miracle Flights serves families traveling to many of the nation's leading pediatric medical destinations, including Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbus, Cincinnati, Palo Alto, Denver, Dallas, Milwaukee, and Houston, where children receive specialized care at world-renowned hospitals and treatment centers. By strengthening its executive leadership team, the organization is better positioned to deepen relationships within these healthcare communities, increase national awareness, and ensure more families can access life-changing medical care regardless of distance or financial circumstance.

About Miracle Flights

For 41 years, Miracle Flights has provided free commercial air travel for children ages 0–17 who need specialized medical care far from home. Through financial-need eligibility, we connect families with board-certified medical providers and accredited treatment facilities across the United States. Since 1985, Miracle Flights has covered more than 100 million miles helping families reach the care they need.

Media Contact:

Communications Team Miracle Flights communications@miracleflights.org

Contact Info



Miracle Flights

fmmeza@miracleflights.org

+1 702-261-0494 ext. 1027

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