Solid State Drive Market Size to Grow USD 229.11 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size was valued at USD 53.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 229.11 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.74% during 2026–2035.”

AI Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Next-Generation Storage Technologies Drive Market Expansion

The increasing requirements for ultra-fast, high-capacity, and power-efficient storage systems are driving the adoption of solid-state drives (SSDs) around the globe. Enterprises are focusing on buying PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, NVMe storage systems, enterprise flash arrays, hyperscale data centers, AI servers, and edge computing systems to achieve better performance with reduced latency and power consumption. Innovations in 3D NAND, QLC flash technology, AI enabled storage systems, and ultrahigh capacity SSDs are likely to offer huge growth potential for industry players globally.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Western Digital Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

SK hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Kioxia Corporation

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

PNY Technologies, Inc.

Sabrent

TEAMGROUP Inc.

Transcend Information, Inc.

Solidigm

Phison Electronics Corporation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

Netac Technology Co., Ltd.

Innodisk Corporation

Apacer Technology Inc.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 53.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 229.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.74% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Form Factor (2.5-inch, M.2, U.2, PCIe Add-in Card, EDSFF, Others)

• By Interface (SATA, SAS, PCIe)

• By Storage (Under 120 GB, 120GB-320GB, 320GB-500GB, 500GB-1TB, 1TB-2TB, Above 2TB)

• By End-user (Individuals, Enterprises, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Form Factor

The 2.5 inches market share held a leading position in the Solid State Drive Market in 2025, holding a revenue market share of around 39.8% because of the high level of versatility it offers across all these types of devices like enterprise servers, desktops, laptops, and storage systems. It is expected that the EDSFF (Enterprise & Data Center SSD Form Factor) will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment across hyperscale data centers, AI servers, and cloud infrastructure.

By Interface

SATA contributed nearly 46.6% of the overall market revenue in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, good compatibility with present-day computing systems, and high demand among mainstream consumer and enterprise devices. On the other hand, PCIe segment will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period since there will be more adoption of PCIe Gen 4 & Gen 5 SSDs for AI applications, cloud computing, gaming, and enterprise applications.

By Storage Capacity

The revenue generated by the 120GB-320GB category is around 32.3%, owing to its adoption in budget laptops, low-end computers, and consumer electronics. The 320GB-500GB category is expected to experience the highest growth owing to the rising requirement for high capacity drives in gaming consoles, business laptops, creativity applications, and digital content creation.

By End User

The Enterprise category took the lead in the Solid State Drive Market in 2025, contributing about 58.1% of the total global revenue as companies move ahead with cloud computing, artificial intelligence computing, enterprise database, virtualization, and hyperscale storage implementations. The Individual category is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demands for gaming PCs, SSDs, laptops, and digital media storage.

Regional Insights

North America was the dominant region in the global Solid State Drive Market, holding around 40.8% share of the total revenue generated in 2025. Heavy investments being made in cloud computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, IT enterprises, and hyperscale data centers further contribute to their dominance in the region. The U.S. is the major market participant in the region, which includes cloud vendors, growing AI infrastructure, and enterprise SSDs.

Asia Pacific will be the region that records the highest growth rate in the forecast period because of rapid digital transformation, increase in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, growing cloud infrastructure investment, and high consumer electronic demand in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The leadership position in NAND flash manufacturing in the region, along with growing use of gaming systems and AI computing platforms, has accelerated the market's growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced next-generation PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs optimized for AI workloads, delivering higher performance and improved energy efficiency for enterprise data centers.

introduced next-generation PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs optimized for AI workloads, delivering higher performance and improved energy efficiency for enterprise data centers. 2026: Solidigm expanded its enterprise SSD portfolio with advanced high-capacity storage solutions designed for hyperscale cloud infrastructure, AI servers, and high-performance computing environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report (The USPs):

SSD TECHNOLOGY & ENTERPRISE STORAGE MARKET ANALYSIS – Comprehensive insights into SSD architecture, PCIe, NVMe, SATA, 3D NAND, QLC NAND, enterprise storage technologies, and evolving high-performance storage solutions across global industries.

– Comprehensive insights into SSD architecture, PCIe, NVMe, SATA, 3D NAND, QLC NAND, enterprise storage technologies, and evolving high-performance storage solutions across global industries. AI, CLOUD COMPUTING & HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of AI infrastructure, hyperscale cloud storage, enterprise SSD deployment, edge computing, high-performance computing, and next-generation data center technologies driving storage demand.

– Detailed evaluation of AI infrastructure, hyperscale cloud storage, enterprise SSD deployment, edge computing, high-performance computing, and next-generation data center technologies driving storage demand. NAND FLASH, PCIe GEN 5 & NEXT-GENERATION STORAGE INNOVATION INSIGHTS – Strategic assessment of NAND flash advancements, PCIe Gen 5 adoption, NVMe optimization, storage density improvements, energy-efficient SSD technologies, and future flash memory innovations.

– Strategic assessment of NAND flash advancements, PCIe Gen 5 adoption, NVMe optimization, storage density improvements, energy-efficient SSD technologies, and future flash memory innovations. ENTERPRISE, CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & GAMING DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – In-depth analysis of SSD adoption across enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud providers, gaming systems, laptops, desktops, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and AI-enabled computing platforms.

– In-depth analysis of SSD adoption across enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud providers, gaming systems, laptops, desktops, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and AI-enabled computing platforms. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, EDGE COMPUTING & HIGH-PERFORMANCE STORAGE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of digital transformation initiatives, edge computing infrastructure, enterprise modernization, AI workloads, cloud migration, and storage optimization strategies worldwide.

– Comprehensive evaluation of digital transformation initiatives, edge computing infrastructure, enterprise modernization, AI workloads, cloud migration, and storage optimization strategies worldwide. NEXT-GENERATION SOLID STATE DRIVE MARKET OUTLOOK – Future-focused analysis covering AI-optimized SSDs, ultra-high-capacity enterprise storage, advanced NAND technologies, sustainable storage innovations, hyperscale infrastructure, and next-generation high-speed storage solutions shaping the market through 2035.

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