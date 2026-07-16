MicroEJ Unveils VEE Audio™ to Power the Next Generation of Intelligent Sound

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a leader in embedded software, today unveils VEE Audio™, the software platform that ushers in a new software-defined era for connected audio devices. VEE Audio transforms earbuds, headsets, speakers, soundbars, and smart glasses into intelligent sound platforms with a rich app ecosystem, direct-to-cloud services, agentic AI build-in, all on power-efficient hardware, without costly redesigns. By bringing together silicon vendors, device makers, app and IP providers around a single open platform, MicroEJ is opening a new app economy for audio. The program will start with Snapdragon S7 Series as lead silicon partner.

From Accessories to Smart AI Companions With Their Own Ecosystem

As consumers increasingly expect their audio devices to act as personal AI companions, streaming hubs, and wellness tools, independent of a smartphone, device makers face mounting pressure to deliver more intelligence, faster, on tighter power and cost budgets.

VEE Audio answers this with a modular, agent-based architecture that opens connected audio to a significantly wider developer community, enabling service providers to reach users across hundreds of millions of sound devices.

App providers build once and deploy their services across any VEE Audio-powered device. Device makers benefit from faster time to deployment, over-the-air partial updates, and software reuse across their entire product range, keeping devices relevant well beyond initial deployment. Software and AI bring sound that is not only heard, but adaptive and contextual.

“With VEE Audio, we are creating a platform the entire audio industry can build on,” says Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “Silicon vendors bring the hardware innovation, device makers bring the product vision, app and IP providers bring the services consumers love. MicroEJ brings the connective layer that makes all of this work, from the chip to the cloud, the same software-defined model that turned smartphones into indispensable devices.”

Key benefits of VEE Audio include:

App ecosystems and downloadable agents on any connected audio device

Direct-to-cloud connectivity enabling smartphone-free streaming and agentic AI services

Support for any voice AI or generative AI model, switchable at runtime

Faster time to market through virtual device simulation and binary-portable code

Software reuse across earbuds, headsets, speakers, soundbars, and smart glasses



Proven With a World Leader in Audio Silicon

VEE Audio is already proven on the Snapdragon® S7+ Gen 1 Sound Platform, which is purpose-built for the next generation of intelligent, always-on audio devices. By combining industry-leading micro-power Wi-Fi, powerful compute, and on-device AI, Snapdragon Sound enables direct-to-cloud connectivity and delivers premium, highly responsive audio experiences at scale.

“Audio devices are entering a new era - moving beyond companion accessories to become fully standalone personal AI devices: intelligent, always connected, and deeply contextual,” said Dino Bekis, SVP and GM, Wearable AI at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon S7+ Sound platform was designed to enable this shift, bringing together ultra-low power compute, on-device AI, and direct-to-cloud connectivity to deliver more personalized, responsive, and standalone audio experiences. MicroEJ’s VEE Audio platform builds on this foundation by helping scale an open ecosystem of native applications, bringing Personal AI to a new generation of audio devices.”

MicroEJ will announce additional ecosystem partners across silicon, application, and IP categories in the coming months. For more information, visit www.microej.com/product/vee-audio.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 450 million units of MicroEJ VEE deployed worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

▷ For more information: Press Kit – Press Room – www.microej.com – LinkedIn

Press contact:

MicroEJ

Elsa Hervio

press@microej.com



Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Sound Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.