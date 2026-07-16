Gordon Brothers CEO Norma Kuntz named Entrepreneur of the Year® 2026 New England by EY US

Boston, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norma Kuntz, CEO of Gordon Brothers, has been named a winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2026 New England Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies. An independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders selected Kuntz based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, commitment to growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Norma Kuntz, CEO of Gordon Brothers. “Entrepreneurship is about reimagining what’s possible, and over the past several years, our team has embraced that mindset to re‑envision our strategy, expand our capabilities and evolve how we work together to become indispensable allies for our clients. I’m proud of what we’ve built as a global, integrated platform and grateful to our colleagues who continue to unlock new opportunities and drive our next chapter of growth.”

"Entrepreneurship has been at the heart of Gordon Brothers since 1903," said Ken Frieze, Chairman of Gordon Brothers. "Norma has honored that legacy by leading with vision, conviction and unwavering commitment. Under her leadership, Gordon Brothers has been in an exciting chapter of growth and innovation, and we are proud to see her achievements recognized with this prestigious honor. On behalf of our Board of Directors, congratulations, Norma."

Since becoming CEO in 2023, Kuntz has spearheaded a bold growth plan to tap the full potential of the 120-year-old firm. In just three years, she has helped advance the company’s strategy, business lines, operating model, talent base and culture, further strengthening the firm as a dynamic, globally integrated solutions platform. Under her leadership, Gordon Brothers has expanded its capabilities with new businesses in commercial equipment finance and real estate services while accelerating its asset-based lending offerings to meet rising demand for private credit. This evolution reflects the fundamentally entrepreneurial approach that the Gordon family set out in 1903: identifying new opportunities, moving with conviction and positioning the company for continued growth.

Gordon Brothers has spent more than a century refining its asset expertise, evolving from a single jewelry store into a global advisory, lending and financing and restructuring powerhouse.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

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