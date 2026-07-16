Realberry Announces Avenue South in Loveland, Colorado as Next Offering on Expanded Investment Platform

DENVER, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realberry, a Colorado-based real estate investor and developer in commercial, multifamily, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use assets, today announced Avenue South will be the next offering on its expanded real estate investment platform. The offering will provide eligible accredited investors with the opportunity to invest in Avenue South, a 140-acre, walkable, mixed-use district and the next phase of Centerra, Realberry’s 3,000-acre master-planned community in Loveland, Colorado.

Avenue South builds on Centerra’s existing position as one of Northern Colorado’s most established regional hubs. Located at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Highway 34, Centerra is already home to more than 8,000 employees, 4,700 residences, 77 shops, 32 restaurants, four hotels and major anchors like UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies.

The project is designed to extend that foundation with a more connected commercial district serving the residents, employers, visitors and regional traffic already active within Centerra. At full buildout, the project is planned to include 18 restaurants, 33 retailers, nearly 2,000 residences, 150,000 square feet of office space, a planned 37,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and the new corporate headquarters for Hensel Phelps, one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the nation.

“Avenue South reflects the kind of investment opportunity we believe is compelling because it is supported by the fundamentals already in place at Centerra, a market we built and have been invested in for more than 25 years,” said Chad McWhinney, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Realberry. “This is a project-specific opportunity tied to a real, long-term growth story: the continued evolution of a regional hub with existing employment, housing, retail activity and infrastructure. It also builds on the public-private partnership and commercial momentum that have supported Centerra’s success and continue to inform its next chapter.”

Avenue South recently moved from sitework into vertical construction, giving eligible accredited investors access to an opportunity tied to an active, large-scale mixed-use district as it begins to take shape. The offering builds on Realberry’s broader goal of pairing its real estate experience with technology to provide greater access and transparency around real estate opportunities that have often been reserved for a more limited group of investors.

“After privately raising over $35M in equity capital for Avenue South among our long-standing ultra-high net worth investor community, we are excited to make the remaining equity available publicly to all accredited investors via our newly developed investment portal,” said Steve Drew, Chief Operating Officer of Realberry. “This offering follows our inaugural public offering, Red Hawk Crossings, launched earlier this year, and further demonstrates our plans to expand access to high-quality real estate opportunities that were previously unavailable to most investors.”

Realberry’s investor platform launched with Red Hawk Crossings, a 60-unit build-to-rent community in Castle Rock, Colorado. The investment was acquired in December, giving new investors to Realberry unique visibility into asset performance before investing. Early performance indicators at Red Hawk Crossings include expected occupancy of 95% by the end of June and continued lease trade-outs of approximately 20%, alongside other renovation activity that continues to push rents and advance the business plan in response to stronger traffic and demand.

Since launch, Realberry’s investor platform has engaged more than 7,000 new contacts and tracked more than 300 active investment interests. The Avenue South offering builds on that momentum as the next opportunity available through the platform.

Offerings are available only to eligible investors and are made solely through definitive offering documents.

To learn more, visit realberry.com.

About Realberry

Realberry is a diversified real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Colorado. The company invests in, develops and operates real estate across the hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community sectors throughout the United States.

Founded in 1991, Realberry applies a disciplined approach to portfolio management focused on long-term value creation, financial discipline and responsible development. The company partners with institutional and accredited individual investors through a sponsor-led investment platform designed to provide access to real estate opportunities nationwide.

Realberry’s integrated platform includes in-house capabilities spanning acquisition, development, asset management and operations. The company’s strategy emphasizes transparency, rigorous oversight and alignment with investors and communities. For more information, visit www.realberry.com. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other advice, nor should it be relied upon as such. Realberry does not make recommendations regarding any particular security, strategy, or investment.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this website or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This website is intended solely for qualified investors. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated launch and features of the Realberry investor platform and the availability of future offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially. Realberry undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither we nor NCPS provide investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice and do not act as a fiduciary to you. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Media Contact:

Realberry@sidecarpr.com

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