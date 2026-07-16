Asked & Answered at PTTOW! Entertainment: The $3 Trillion Question Driving the Future of Entertainment





LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entertainment business has always run on separation. On February 25, 2026, PTTOW! pulled that structure apart at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, gathering 125 leaders from film, TV, music, gaming, and social media for a one-day summit built around one goal: getting the right people in one room to talk business.

The setting matched the intent. The Four Seasons on Doheny gave the summit a polished, old-Hollywood backdrop, while a playful nod to the city's history set a lighter tone before the serious work began. A Marilyn Monroe and Elvis impersonator greeted attendees, a wink that reminded guests they were in a town built on performance, but also a room focused on where the industry goes next.

The day opened with a shared premise: content, talent, and distribution move faster when the people behind them sit face to face. That point shaped everything that followed. Executives did not come to watch a program pass by. They came to test ideas, compare notes, and find where new partnerships might take hold.

Storytelling Meets Strategy

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, took the stage with a candid conversation about artificial intelligence and music. His position was straightforward: the business is changing, but it is still very much alive, and AI is a partner rather than a replacement. That framing gave many in the room a clearer way to talk about something most were still circling around. He also confirmed the Grammys will move to ABC, Hulu, and Disney next year after 54 years with CBS, a piece of news that still drew a visible reaction from the room.

Dhar Mann brought a different kind of case study. His session on the ROI of kindness used his work with the NFL, where he serves as Chief Kindness Officer, as a reference point for how brands can hold customer attention and keep loyalty high. The conversation landed well enough that members stayed for a private ideation session on possible collaborations afterward. The argument was simple: emotional storytelling can do hard business work.

Julia Goldberg of Treatment Studios walked attendees through the creative process behind the MSG Sphere productions, including the U2 and Grateful Dead shows, using actual audio and visuals from the work itself. The session gave the room a ground-level look at what it takes to build entertainment at that scale. For many in the audience, it was less a presentation than a demonstration of what the industry is capable of when experience is the product.

New Bets, New Voices

Clinton Sparks used his mainstage moment to announce the Global Gaming League, a celebrity team-owned gaming league built around fandom and competition at scale. The timing mattered. The GGL tournament happened that same night, and Sparks made clear that PTTOW! was the place he wanted to share it first. No one was there to hand out cards. The point was sharper than that. The room was there to understand where gaming can drive cultural reach and business value.

Cesar Millan carried that same spirit in another direction. His immigrant story, told through the lens of dreaming, discipline, and the pack mentality, gave the summit a deeply human lens. The room left with a positive charge, and the final reception carried that feeling forward. People did not linger out of politeness. They stayed because they wanted to keep talking.

Fran Drescher closed the day with a note of urgency. Her remarks on ethical decision-making, technology, creative rights, and audience data brought a measured pause to the room. She spoke about the need for entertainment leaders, unions, and companies to work together rather than pull apart. The message fit PTTOW!’s long-standing focus on creating the beautiful world of tomorrow through shared purpose, conviction, and connection.

One Room, Many Deals

The brands in attendance reflected how broadly the entertainment conversation has spread. Beyond Yoga, EA Sports, NASCAR, Paramount Streaming, Reddit, TikTok, NBCUniversal, AMC Networks, Epic Records, iHeartMedia, and Unilever were all in the room, a cross-section of companies that would not typically share a table.

Some of those connections have already produced results. TikTok Radio with iHeart, now live on 28 broadcast stations and the iHeartRadio app, grew out of a relationship that started at a PTTOW! summit. It is a concrete example of what the model is designed to produce: two companies leaving a room with an idea that would not have existed without the conversation.

The breakout sessions carried the same energy into more focused business questions. “Top Billing: Talent Collabs and Partnerships for Max ROI” ran long, a sign that the conversation had moved past theory. Leaders from 11:11 Media, the NFL, and creator circles spent time on where talent, brands, and entertainment platforms can create more value together.

“Small Screens, Big Returns: Winning in the Short-Form Era” tackled the pressure every brand now feels around attention. The session made clear that seconds still matter, but so does staying power. “Ad Break-ed” examined how brand integration has moved from a side note to a central part of how leading companies reach audiences.

PTTOW! has spent 16 years building rooms where real decisions can happen. The February summit showed why that model still works. People from talent, brands, entertainment venues, and non-endemic companies left with the same idea in mind, that the next move in entertainment may come from the conversation that happens before the deal is written.

About PTTOW!

PTTOW! is an invite-only, member network and annual summit for CEOs, CMOs, and Icons, from all 70 industries, who are shaping our culture.

Contact Details

Contact Name: Samantha Rabstein, Chief Product & Communications Officer

Company: PTTOW!

Website: https://pttow.com/

Email Address: samantha@pttow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1954ca7a-3c42-4e68-99d2-ca79398bde58