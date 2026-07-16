Palmetto Publishing Releases Eric R. Thomas's New Middle Grade Novel About Four Young Jazz Musicians

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Exceptional, a new middle grade novel by educator and musician Eric R. Thomas. The book follows four high school seniors who seize a rare opportunity to perform original jazz compositions at their spring concert, each playing an instrument the jazz world rarely spotlights.

Set inside a vibrant high school music program, the story centers on Scott, a violinist trained in classical repertoire since age six. Alongside classmates Brandee, a harpist; Victor, a steel pan player; and Yvonnick, a harmonica virtuoso, Scott has spent years performing music chosen by others. Guided by their music teacher and mentor, Dr. Ali, the four students are challenged to discover not only what they can play, but who they can become as artists in a once-in-a-year chance to write and perform their own original songs for the spring concert. The four friends recognize the moment they have been waiting for.

The challenge is immediate and steep. The concert calls for jazz, and none of their instruments are traditional jazz leads. No one expects a violin, a harp, a harmonica, or a steel pan to carry a jazz stage. Drawing creative inspiration from legendary artists such as John Coltrane, Alice Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, and Toots Thielemans, the four students must push past doubt and convention to compose music that is entirely their own. Whether they can pull it off in time remains uncertain.

Eric R. Thomas stated, "This story grows from my two greatest passions: education and music. I wanted young readers to see that greatness does not come from following the path laid before you. Sometimes you have to carve your own path in order to claim your destiny. I hope this book inspires children to dare to play their own song."

Targeted at readers ages eight to twelve, Exceptional sits at the intersection of music fiction and coming-of-age storytelling. The novel will appeal to young aspiring musicians, creative kids curious about jazz history, and readers who enjoyed titles such as The First Rule of Punk by Celia C. Pérez and Rhythm Ride by Andrea Davis Pinkney. Thomas, a three-time Teacher of the Year honoree with over twenty-five years in the classroom, brings firsthand experience as a lifelong percussionist and jazz event promoter to every page.

Exceptional is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: facebook.com/eric.thomas.359778

Instagram: musicert5

Twitter: EricThomas@musicert5

About the Author: Eric R. Thomas is a three-time Teacher of the Year honoree and veteran educator with over twenty-five years of experience in the classroom. Beloved by students and colleagues alike, he has built a career rooted in passion, mentorship, and an unwavering belief in the potential of young people. His dedication to teaching has shaped not only his professional life but also the stories he tells.



Eric's writing grows directly from his two greatest passions: education and music. A lifelong lover of jazz, percussionist, and active promoter of jazz events, he channels these interests into fiction that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the discipline required to master a craft. His children's novel Exceptional follows four high school seniors who must push beyond the boundaries of their individual instruments to create a jazz performance unlike anything their school has ever seen. The story captures the spirit of what Eric has spent decades teaching: that being truly exceptional requires not only dedication to your own abilities but also a deep understanding of the people around you.



When he is not writing or teaching, Eric can be found drawing, playing percussion, making animated films, or championing jazz in his community. Exceptional is his second novel for young readers, and he hopes it will inspire the next generation of musicians, songwriters, and dreamers to carve their own paths. Follow Eric R. Thomas for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Eric R. Thomas

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