Newsweek Names America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2026

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today announced America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2026, recognizing U.S. employers that are setting the standard for family-friendly workplace policies, caregiver support and employee well-being. Among this year’s 5-star winners are Aetna, Morgan Stanley, Edward Jones, Honeywell, Five Below, PNC and Shell.

Families shape priorities that extend far beyond the workplace. Leading employers acknowledge this reality by helping employees balance professional responsibilities with family life. Through flexible policies, inclusive cultures and meaningful support for parents and caregivers, the companies honored by Newsweek in 2026 create environments where people can thrive both at work and at home.

“Supporting parents and families is a practice. It means offering real flexibility in how and when work gets done, meaningful parental leave and caregiving benefits, and a culture where using them carries no penalty,” said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President at Newsweek. “The organizations named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2026 are doing that work every day, and this ranking gives job seekers a valuable guide to where family-friendly policies are more than words on a careers page.”

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2026 combines a large-scale national survey, extensive research and third-party data to identify organizations that provide exceptional workplaces for parents. The study found that more than 8 in 10 workers identify job security and stability as one of the most important contributors to workplace satisfaction, exceeding the national benchmark. Mental well-being and compensation and benefits also ranked among the highest priorities.

To view the full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit:

https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-parents-families-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.