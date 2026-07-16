Chocolate Returns to No. 1 and Butter Pecan Surpasses Vanilla Ahead of National Ice Cream Day

Washington, D.C., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chocolate has reclaimed the title of America’s favorite ice cream flavor, while butter pecan has scooped past vanilla for second place, according to the International Dairy Foods Association’s latest National Ice Cream & Frozen Novelty Trends Survey. Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19, IDFA is serving up the latest findings on how Americans enjoy their favorite frozen treats.

Conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, the national survey collected responses from more than 2,200 U.S. adults on their favorite flavors, toppings, frozen novelties, ice cream traditions and more. The results confirm that ice cream remains one of America’s most universally loved foods, with 97% of adults saying they love or like it.

Classic flavors continue to dominate, but American’s preferences have shifted since IDFA’s 2024 survey. Chocolate is back at No. 1 after vanilla claimed the top spot two years ago. Butter pecan has also risen above vanilla, while cookies and cream and caramel have joined the top five.

America’s Top 5 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors in 2026:

Chocolate Butter Pecan Vanilla Cookies and Cream/Oreo Caramel/Salted Caramel

“Ice cream is America’s favorite treat, and ice cream makers continue to earn that special place by creating products consumers cherish while constantly innovating to meet their changing tastes,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association. “From premium indulgence and creative new flavors to options with more protein and other attributes consumers are seeking, America’s ice cream makers continue to expand what ice cream can be without losing the joy, nostalgia and great taste that make it so beloved.”

That innovation also extends to the ingredients used to make America’s favorite frozen treats. Through the voluntary IDFA Ice Cream Commitment, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies representing more than 90% of the ice cream sold nationwide have pledged to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream and frozen dairy desserts made with real milk and sold at food retail by the end of 2027. The commitment reflects the industry’s continued work to respond to consumer preferences while preserving the taste, quality and variety ice cream lovers expect.

Here are a few more scoops from IDFA’s National Ice Cream & Frozen Novelty Trends Survey:

Which frozen novelty is America’s favorite?

The classic ice cream cone is the clear winner, preferred by 40% of Americans.

Ice cream sandwiches rank second at 24%, followed by mini-cups at 14% and ice cream bars at 11%.

Cone, bowl or straight from the carton?

Waffle cones are America’s favorite way to eat ice cream, selected by 30% of adults.

Bowls rank second at 23%, followed by waffle bowls at 12% and sugar cones at 11%.

Another 8% prefer to skip the dishes and eat their ice cream straight from the carton.

What toppings rise to the top?

Hot fudge is America’s favorite topping, selected by 31% of adults.

Whipped cream follows at 27%, with caramel sauce at 21%, nuts at 19% and chocolate sauce at 18%.

Granola, honey and cereal rank among Americans’ least-selected toppings.

Are Americans ice cream lickers or biters?

Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) lick the ice cream first when eating a cone.

Twenty-one percent bite directly into the ice cream, while 15% start by biting the top of the cone.

A particularly daring 4% bite the bottom of the cone first.

Where do Americans prefer to enjoy ice cream?

Home remains the favorite setting for 58% of adults.

Twenty percent prefer visiting an ice cream shop, while 16% say ice cream is best enjoyed outdoors.

What is America’s most iconic ice cream memory?

Hearing the neighborhood ice cream truck ranks as the most “American” ice cream memory, selected by 29% of adults.

Birthday party ice cream cake follows at 21%.

Trips to the local scoop shop and sharing ice cream with a favorite family member each received 20%.

What matters most when choosing ice cream?

Flavor is overwhelmingly the most important consideration, with 72% of adults calling it “very important.”

Price follows at 48%, while 39% say the size of the cone or container is very important.

The survey was conducted online by Morning Consult from April 7–9, 2026, among 2,205 U.S. adults. The results have a margin of error of ± 2 percentage points.

To explore the full findings, visit IDFA’s National Ice Cream & Frozen Novelty Trends Survey page at IDFA.org.

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The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.