AKC Canine Health Foundation Earns Top Ratings from Two Leading Independent Charity Evaluators

RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC) Canine Health Foundation® (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs through scientific discovery, is proud to announce it has earned its 8th consecutive Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency and Four-Star (100%) rating from Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator awarded its highest distinction to CHF following an independent review of the Foundation’s financial health, accountability, and transparency. Likewise, the Candid Platinum Seal is awarded to nonprofits that demonstrate the highest level of openness about their impact, finances, leadership, and governance.

“These recognitions reflect our strong commitment to responsible financial stewardship and accountability to everyone who invests in our mission,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of the AKC Canine Health Foundation. “We pursue our mission to improve the health of all dogs with integrity and according to the highest standards.”

With an active portfolio of more than 155 research grants totaling approximately $14.6 million, CHF is the largest nonprofit solely dedicated to funding canine health research. These top ratings reinforce CHF’s standing as a respected and effective leader in canine health research and philanthropy.

For more information about the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or to support research that benefits all dogs, visit www.akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $80 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.