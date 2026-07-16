New Report Highlights the Greenbelt’s Critical Role in Supporting Ontario’s Long-Term Sustainability

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s Greenbelt provides nearly three times more biocapacity per hectare than the rest of the province, according to The Ecological Value of Ontario’s Greenbelt , a new Greenbelt Foundation report produced by York University’s Ecological Footprint Initiative.

The report sheds light on the critical concept of biocapacity, which measures the ability of natural ecosystems and farmlands to produce critical resources that humans consume, such as food, water, and fibre, while also absorbing waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Results show that the Greenbelt sustains an average of 2.8 global hectares (gha) of biocapacity per hectare (ha), compared with 1.02 gha per hectare across the rest of Ontario. These findings illustrate the biological productivity of Ontario’s Greenbelt and its importance to the long-term sustainability of the province.

Despite occupying a relatively small portion of Ontario’s land (0.7%), the Greenbelt sustains a significant share of the ecological resources that support Ontario residents’ consumption and well-being. “Our newest report shows that protecting the Greenbelt is an investment in our future. The Greenbelt’s ecosystems generate benefits that extend far beyond its boundaries, providing the resources that support healthy people, strong economies, and vibrant communities. As the ecological footprint of urban areas often exceeds nature’s ability to replenish resources and absorb waste, communities depend on regional biocapacity, such as that provided by the Greenbelt,” said Shelley Petrie, Director, Research and Policy, Greenbelt Foundation.

The report was produced as part of the Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt series, which aims to provide decision-makers with relevant data and actionable recommendations for the future of the Greenbelt.

“Land cover and biocapacity data provide valuable tools for informing land-use planning decisions that can help maintain protections for the Greenbelt and the natural systems that support Ontario’s growing population. Measuring biocapacity helps governments to track progress towards sustainability and other environmental goals,” said Eric Miller, Director, Ecological Footprint Initiative, York University.

“This report shows that Greenbelt croplands are globally significant, delivering 8 global hectares (gha) of biocapacity per hectare, far exceeding the global average of 3 gha. These findings reinforce the uniqueness and importance of the Greenbelt’s agricultural lands in supporting Ontario’s people, economy, and environment for generations to come,” said Mark Reusser, Director, Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

The Report Recommends:

Improving the collection and reporting of land use and land cover data, including more detailed categorization of agricultural lands;

Using land use data to identify and protect areas at risk of losing farmland, wetlands, and natural cover;

Providing governments with geospatial biocapacity data to support evidence-based land use planning and policy;

Maintaining up-to-date mapping of natural heritage, agricultural, and water systems across the Greenbelt region;

Investing in restoration, regenerative agriculture, and soil health initiatives to strengthen Greenbelt biocapacity;

Renewing commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to lower Ontario’s ecological footprint;

Incorporating biocapacity into municipal natural asset management and planning frameworks.

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Note to Editors:

For more information about the report, we are inviting you to attend a webinar that will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 10 am to 11:30 am, featuring panelists from the Greenbelt Foundation, Ontario Nature, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, and York University’s Ecological Footprint Initiative. The discussion will explore how practitioners and stakeholders can use the report's findings to support planning, decision-making, research, and conservation efforts across Ontario.

About the Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt Series

The Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt series aims to communicate the Greenbelt’s impact; identify opportunities and challenges in increasing its role in climate adaptation, economic resilience, and provincial prosperity; and provide actionable recommendations for decision-makers to ensure the region continues to thrive.

About Greenbelt Foundation

Greenbelt Foundation is a charitable organization solely dedicated to ensuring Ontario’s Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. The Foundation receives core funding from the Government of Ontario, as well as other public and private support, to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the systems and productivity of the Greenbelt. Since 2005, the Foundation has funded and leveraged more than $100 million through investment in the Greenbelt’s interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

As one of the world’s largest greenbelts, Ontario’s Greenbelt protects 2 million acres of farmland, forests, wetlands, rivers, and lakes that work together to provide clean air, fresh water, and a reliable local food source. For more information, visit greenbelt.ca .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dina Ni

Senior Strategic Communications Advisor

Greenbelt Foundation

dni@greenbelt.ca