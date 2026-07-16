Jeppesen ForeFlight Brings Largest Product Line-Up, New Promotions to EAA AirVenture 2026

Innovative Line-Up Centers on Pilot Safety, Integration and Ease of Use

Special Booth Promotions and Pricing Discounts Include Jepp Charts, NavData, Renewals and More

Twelve Dedicated Training Forums Scheduled

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeppesen ForeFlight is bringing a sweeping wave of new products, upgraded features, special pricing, promotions and more at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. The offerings span artificial intelligence, panel-connected cockpit hardware, aviation insurance, and flight school scheduling and operations.

"Every one of these innovations falls under our Season of Safety initiative that brings information in pilots' hands in a faster and more integrated way," said Brad Surak, CEO, Jeppesen ForeFlight. "From the cockpit to the classroom to now offering insurance, we are looking across every corner of aviation to make flying more joyful, safe and efficient. AirVenture is the perfect place to show the community what's possible."

Attendees can experience Jeppesen ForeFlight's latest innovations at its new 4,800-square-foot Booth 443-445 and discover additional dedicated training opportunities at Forum Stage 7 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, July 20–26, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The company will also provide show updates at at https://foreflight.com/events/eaa and through social media, including Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

CLEARNOTAMS: AI-POWERED PLAIN LANGUAGE FOR CRITICAL FLIGHT INFORMATION

ClearNOTAMs uses aviation-trained AI to translate complex, abbreviated NOTAMs into clear, plain-language summaries so pilots spend less time deciphering information and more time acting on it. The feature is integrated throughout the ForeFlight experience, including airport pages, map views, flights, and preflight briefings, and it always shows the original source data alongside the summary. ClearNOTAMs is available now as a complimentary three-month trial for all ForeFlight users and will become part of ForeFlight Essential and higher subscription plans.

Learn More: https://foreflight.com/blog/foreflights-newest-feature-clearnotams

AVIATION INSURANCE MARKETPLACE: AIRCRAFT OWNERS INSURANCE, MULTIPLE QUOTES IN UNDER 60 SECONDS

Jeppesen ForeFlight is expanding its Aviation Insurance Marketplace to include aircraft owners insurance, bringing a fully digital quoting, comparison, and purchasing experience to aircraft owners across the United States. Pilots can complete a single online application and receive multiple competitive quotes in under 60 seconds, compare coverage side-by-side, and purchase a policy entirely online. ForeFlight Logbook integration automatically populates flight experience details, eliminating manual entry. Co-owners can also be invited to securely submit their own pilot experience directly through the platform, streamlining a process that has historically required weeks of phone calls and paperwork.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/blog/jeppesen-foreflight-expands-aviation-insurance-marketplace-with-aircraft-owners-insurance

SENTRY SKYPLAY: FOREFLIGHT COMES TO THE PANEL

In collaboration with uAvionix, Jeppesen ForeFlight is introducing Sentry SkyPlay, a connected avionics ecosystem that brings the ForeFlight experience natively to the instrument panel. At the center of the launch is Sentry SkyPlay Mini, a sunlight-readable, knob-controlled 3-inch display that installs in a standard instrument opening and runs ForeFlight natively. It keeps routes, charts, and weather synchronized between the panel and the pilot’s iPad without replacing the existing mobile setup. Engineered for rapid installation with minimal aircraft disruption, Sentry SkyPlay opens a connected cockpit path for legacy singles, Light Sport aircraft, and owners who want to modernize without a full panel redesign. See it live at Jeppesen ForeFlight Booth 443-445 and uAvionix Booth 3045-3047.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/blog/jeppesen-foreflight-and-uavionix-introduce-sentry-skyplay

FOREFLIGHT AI CONNECTOR: YOUR FOREFLIGHT DATA, NOW ACCESSIBLE THROUGH LEADING AI ASSISTANTS

Available now as an early product preview, the ForeFlight AI Connector brings ForeFlight data and workflows to ChatGPT, opening up an entirely new way for ForeFlight subscribers to engage with the world’s leading electronic flight bag. Pilots can ask their personal AI to pull up flight plans, compare refueling options, surface weather briefings, and more. The company plans to expand support beyond ChatGPT in the coming months. The ForeFlight AI Connector is a key part of the recently announced Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow™ AI engine and the first of several agent-based AI solutions designed to solve aviation challenges for pilots and aviation organizations of all sizes.

https://chatgpt.com/plugins/plugin_asdk_app_6a21c822e22c819194e65ec16411cb29?q=foreflight

FOREFLIGHT SCHEDULER: ONE CONNECTED PLATFORM FOR FLIGHT SCHOOL OPERATIONS

In Beta and available later this year, ForeFlight Scheduler is a comprehensive flight school management platform that unifies scheduling, billing, compliance tracking, maintenance management, and training records in a single connected system. Built in collaboration with flight schools and training organizations, ForeFlight Scheduler eliminates duplicate data entry across disconnected tools and gives administrators real-time visibility. Designed to scale from independent schools to broader operations and flight clubs, ForeFlight Scheduler reflects the company's continued investment in the training ecosystem that develops the next generation of pilots.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/blog/jeppesen-foreflight-introduces-foreflight-scheduler

ENHANCED MAP ANNOTATIONS: POWERFUL VISUAL FLIGHT PLANNING

Enhanced Map Annotations gives pilots a faster and more flexible way to mark up the map with custom shapes, text, colors, and editing tools. Whether highlighting weather systems, identifying alternate routes, or creating personalized briefing notes, the expanded annotation capabilities make it easier to organize critical information and collaborate across every phase of flight. Improvements to editing and organization help pilots build richer, more useful flight plans while keeping important information readily accessible.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/enhancements/map-annotations-2-0

EMERGENCY GLIDE MODE: INSTANT GUIDANCE WHEN EVERY SECOND MATTERS

Introduced this spring, Emergency Glide Mode provides immediate decision support following an engine failure by identifying reachable airports and suitable landing locations based on the aircraft's current position and performance. The feature continuously evaluates glide range while displaying the safest available options directly on the map, helping pilots make faster, more informed decisions during time-critical emergencies.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/enhancements/emergency-glide-mode

DYNAMIC PROCEDURES IN EUROPE: A SIMPLER WAY TO FLY IFR

Now available in Europe, Dynamic Procedures modernizes IFR chart viewing by presenting departure, arrival, and approach procedures in an interactive, easy-to-read format that surfaces only the information pilots need. Recent enhancements expanded support for Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs), Standard Terminal Arrival Routes (STARs), and European procedures, reducing chart clutter while making complex instrument procedures easier to brief and fly.

Learn more: https://foreflight.com/enhancements/dynamic-procedures-in-europe

CFI REFERRAL PROGRAM: HELPING INSTRUCTORS AND STUDENTS GET STARTED

The expanded CFI Referral Program gives flight instructors a simple way to introduce students to ForeFlight while earning credits toward their own subscriptions. Students receive discounted access to eligible ForeFlight plans, creating an easier path into digital flight planning while strengthening the connection between instructors and the tools their students will use throughout training and beyond. To learn more, CFIs can visit the Jeppesen ForeFlight booth at AirVenture or visit https://foreflight.com/campaigns/cfi-referral/ .

In addition to unveiling new capabilities, Jeppesen ForeFlight is also offering popular AirVenture show specials and pricing.



Special Promotions for Event Attendees

20% off new or upgraded individual ForeFlight Essential and Premium subscriptions.

new or upgraded individual ForeFlight Essential and Premium subscriptions. Up to 67% off Jeppesen IFR Chart Coverages for ForeFlight Mobile subscription.

Jeppesen IFR Chart Coverages for ForeFlight Mobile subscription. 10% off ForeFlight Premium subscription renewals.

ForeFlight Premium subscription renewals. $100 Americas NavData coverage for Garmin avionics for active ForeFlight customers who are new to Jeppesen NavData.

coverage for Garmin avionics for active ForeFlight customers who are new to Jeppesen NavData. 10% off Sentry Plus at the Sporty's Pilot Shop booth.

at the Sporty's Pilot Shop booth. 20% off new services for Garmin avionics.

new services for Garmin avionics. 10% off service renewals for Garmin avionics throughout AirVenture.

service renewals for Garmin avionics throughout AirVenture. Complimentary Jeppesen chart coverage (one chart coverage per eligible student or flight instructor).

(one chart coverage per eligible student or flight instructor). $100 Americas NavData offer for first-time Jeppesen NavData customers.





For more information about Jeppesen ForeFlight's AirVenture announcements, product demonstrations, event schedule, and exclusive show offers, visit the AirVenture landing page at https://foreflight.com/events/eaa . For updates during the show follow Jeppesen ForeFlight on social media: Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight provides the data, software, and insights that power every segment of aviation. Pilots, operators, and flight crews trust us to plan, navigate, monitor, and optimize more than 60 million commercial, military, business, and general aviation flights each year. Our platforms support crew, fleet, and flight planning; network and operations management; and flight deck solutions. Our navigation data remains the global standard. From inventing paper charts a century ago to leading today's AI-enabled era, we deliver deep domain expertise with unmatched insights as the platform for the aviation industry.

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