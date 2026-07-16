RE-ISSUED WITH FULL POLLING DATA: Canadians Support a National Waterbomber Fleet to Fight Ever Worsening Wildfires in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Canada, manufacturers of the De Havilland Canadair 515 waterbomber, released a study undertaken by Pollara on the perceptions of Canadians towards wildfires and wildfire response.

From coast-to-coast, Canadians believe that wildfires have become worse over the last decade and they believe a federal investment in a national waterbomber fleet that can be accessed by the provinces when needed is essential to protecting Canada during wildfire seasons.

“89 percent of Canadians believe that it is time for a federal investment in waterbombers to assist provinces when needed in protecting their communities and environment,” said Neil Sweeney, Vice President, Corporate Affairs for De Havilland Canada. “As summers become longer and hotter, the time for a significant investment in wildfire fighting capacity is now.”

A federal investment in new aircraft would create jobs across the country and rebuild the sovereign aerospace capacity and supply chain as envisioned in the Defence Industrial Strategy.

“A national waterbomber fleet would create jobs today and for the long term,” said Sweeney. “Aircraft produced in 1971 are still flying in Europe today and creating manufacturing and engineering jobs here in Canada.”

Canadians also believe that when our fleet isn’t required, that a national waterbomber fleet should be made available to other countries to protect and defend their communities during non-Canadian wildfire seasons.

“Canadians believe that wildfire seasons in Canada are getting worse and that it is time to for the federal government to provide more assistance to the provinces who do an excellent job with the resources available,” said Sweeney. “We wholeheartedly agree with the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry who last month called for a national waterbomber fleet to be established by Canada. Wildfires won’t wait—it’s time for a national waterbomber fleet.”

View the "Canadian Perceptions: Wildfire Response" full polling data here.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is a cornerstone of Canadian aerospace innovation, proudly designing, building, and supporting aircraft in Canada for the global market. Every aircraft we produce creates high-value jobs, strengthens our national aerospace industry, and contributes to a resilient and growing economy.

Built in Canada. Made for the world.

With a fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft delivered to operators worldwide, De Havilland Canada has earned a global reputation for rugged, reliable performance and exceptional customer support. Our aircraft connect people and places—from the most remote communities to the busiest regional hubs—carrying millions of passengers and critical cargo every year.

Built to operate in the toughest environments, De Havilland Canada aircraft are trusted for a wide range of missions, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, surveillance, and more. Our near-century-long legacy is driven by a passionate Canadian workforce dedicated to shaping the future of regional and missionized aviation.

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