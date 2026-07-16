The Foley Collection Debuts With The Addition Of New Brasada Ranch Acquisition

BEND, Ore., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley Entertainment Group's hospitality division today unveils The Foley Collection , a new united portfolio identity that brings together its distinctive collection of luxury hotels, private homes, restaurants, wedding and event venues, and destination experiences. Marking the first major milestone under its new identity, the company also announced the acquisition of Brasada Ranch , the award-winning 1,800-acre luxury destination resort and residential community near Bend, Oregon.

The Foley Collection reflects the company's long-term vision of curating extraordinary destinations rather than creating a uniform hotel brand. Each property retains its own identity while sharing a common commitment to thoughtful hospitality, authentic experiences, and a deep respect for place. The addition of Brasada Ranch, recognized for its refined Western character, championship golf, wellness offerings, equestrian experiences and beautiful Central Oregon landscape, exemplifies the type of destination that will define The Foley Collection's continued growth.

“Over the past several years, we've intentionally assembled a portfolio of exceptional destinations that each celebrate a distinct sense of place and offer unforgettable guest experiences. As our hospitality business has grown, it became clear that our identity should reflect that evolution,” said Bill Foley, owner of The Foley Collection. “The Foley Collection represents more than just a new name – it captures our vision of bringing together iconic properties that share a commitment to authenticity, exceptional service and lasting experiences. As we continue to grow, we are committed to honoring what makes each property unique while investing thoughtfully in its future.”

Framed by sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains, the 1,800-acre resort offers a collection of Ranch House Suites, adult-only Cascade Bungalows and private multi-bedroom cabins that support everything from intimate couples’ escapes to multigenerational stays and group gatherings. At the heart of the guest experiences are ranch-to-table dining, Spa Brasada, and time spent immersing in the outdoors at the equestrian center, or the championship 18-hole Brasada Canyons golf course, or within miles of open trails and high desert terrain surrounding the property. A 17,000-square-foot Athletic Center, multiple pools and a range of indoor-outdoor venues further support activities, weddings, executive retreats and private celebrations.

"Our strategy has never been about building the biggest collection," said Joe Leinacker, CEO of The Foley Collection. "It's about finding places with enduring character—destinations guests return to year after year because they feel deeply connected to them. Brasada Ranch embodies exactly that philosophy."

Brasada Ranch joins The Foley Collection’s esteemed global portfolio of world-class, wine-forward luxury properties including Farmhouse Inn (Forestville, CA), Liora Estate (Healdsburg, CA), MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa (Sonoma, CA), Hotel Californian (Santa Barbara, CA), Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard and The Grange Estate (Dundee, OR), and Wharekauhau Country Estate (Palliser Bay, New Zealand).

Beyond its hotels and resorts, The Foley Collection also offers a series of private homes and residences, many located in or near well-respected wine regions, including on-property at several Foley Family Wines & Spirits wineries. These residences combine the privacy and comfort of a luxury home with the personalized service of a five-star hotel, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding vineyards and destination.

For more information, visit https://thefoleycollection.com/ .

About Brasada Ranch

Set on 1,800 acres near Bend, Oregon, Brasada Ranch is a luxury destination resort and residential club community surrounded by the high-desert beauty of Central Oregon and sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains. The resort offers Ranch House Suites, adult-only Cascade Bungalows, multi-bedroom cabins, ranch-to-table dining, Spa Brasada, an equestrian center, the 18-hole Brasada Canyons golf course, multiple pools, a 17,000-square-foot Athletic Center, and distinctive indoor-outdoor venues for weddings, executive retreats, meetings, and private celebrations. Recognized by leading travel and lifestyle publications, Brasada Ranch brings together refined hospitality, Western ranch character, outdoor adventure, and a deep sense of place in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most dynamic resort markets.

About The Foley Collection

The Foley Collection is a portfolio of distinctive hotels, private homes, restaurants, and event destinations united by a shared belief that extraordinary hospitality begins with an extraordinary sense of place. Founded by entrepreneur Bill Foley, the collection brings together independent properties across celebrated wine regions, iconic coastal destinations, and remarkable landscapes, each thoughtfully preserved to reflect the character of its surroundings rather than a standardized brand. Today, the Collection offers five-star accommodations, dining, and experiences at destinations including Liora Estate and Maréla in Healdsburg, California; Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California; MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma, California; Hotel Californian and The Knock restaurant in Santa Barbara, California; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard and The Grange Estate in Dundee, Oregon; Wharekauhau Country Estate in Palliser Bay, New Zealand; and, most recently, Brasada Ranch near Bend, Oregon, alongside a portfolio of acclaimed estate wineries, restaurants, and complementary hospitality experiences.

Media Contact

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foleycollection@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e482adbb-166e-41c5-9b43-db750078ff1c