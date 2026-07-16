AeroVironment Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against AeroVironment, Inc. - AVAV

NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 27, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AeroVironment, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AVAV) (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

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AeroVironment investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-avav-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

AeroVironment and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program and the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to modernize the Satellite Control Network; (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated AeroVironment’s business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Norrell v. AeroVironment, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-01429.

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