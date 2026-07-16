Windows - Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031 | Global Window Market Shifts Focus to Smart, Automated Solutions Amid Rising Smart Home Adoption

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Windows Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global windows market is predicted to expand at a 4.73% CAGR from 2025 to 2031. A key factor propelling this growth is the increased demand for smart window solutions and energy-efficient home environments in developed markets like the US and Europe. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating automated and connected features into their products, catering to smart home integration trends.

Mergers & Acquisitions in the Windows Market

LIXIL and Schuco International KG's partnership will enhance sustainable building materials use in Southeast Asia, incorporating LIXIL's PremiAL series with Schuco's low-carbon profiles.

Inwido has expanded its UK presence by acquiring Fast Frame Ltd., enhancing its capabilities in the commercial market.

Andersen strengthened its supply chain by acquiring Bright Wood Corporation, a manufacturer of window and door components.

Market Trends & Enablers

There is a notable shift in windows from passive elements to active components, supported by the proliferation of smart devices in homes. This trend supports market growth as companies like Marvin develop solutions compatible with platforms like Amazon Alexa.

Global construction and urbanization are boosting window demand as integral building components, with significant projects underway. For instance, Brazil's hotel pipeline grows 25% YoY, and India plans 70,000 new hotel rooms by 2030.

Home Improvement & Renovation Influence

Rising home improvement initiatives significantly influence window demand. The European Commission's Renovation Wave Strategy aims to double renovation rates by 2030.

Industry Restraints

Price volatility of raw materials like aluminum and glass, driven by energy-intensive processes, affects overall production costs for window manufacturers.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Size: Medium windows dominate, accounting for over 45% revenue share due to demand in residential and institutional buildings.

Medium windows dominate, accounting for over 45% revenue share due to demand in residential and institutional buildings. By End-User: The residential segment leads with a projected 5% CAGR, driven by new constructions and replacement needs in aging housing stocks globally.

Geographical Analysis

APAC leads the global windows market, with China as the largest contributor. India's fast growth is fueled by government housing initiatives. North America's developed market is characterized by structural replacements, influenced by energy efficiency mandates.

Vendor Landscape

The market is highly fragmented with notable players like Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN, Pella Corporation, LIXIL, and YKK AP holding significant shares. These companies engage in technological innovations and strategic acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge.

Key Questions Answered

What is the growth rate of the global windows market? How big is the global windows market? What are the key trends in the global windows market? Who are the major players in the global windows market? Which region dominates the global windows market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 535 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2031 664.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj8rzl

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