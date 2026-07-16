Intellectual Property (IP) Economy Market Report 2026-2031 | Growth of Digital Content and Creator-Driven IP Ecosystems Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intellectual Property (IP) Economy Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intellectual property (IP) economy market is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.27% from 2025 to 2031.
Key Takeaways
- IP Type: Copyrights lead market share, claiming 29%.
- Monetization Type: Gaming monetization is anticipated to lead by 2025.
- End-Users: Media & entertainment boasts the highest growth rate at 7.44% CAGR.
- Geography: North America dominates the global IP economy by region.
Recent Developments in the IP Economy Industry
- Anaqua, Inc. will integrate advanced AI functionality into its IP management platform by 2025.
- Clarivate released reports emphasizing AI and analytics in IP management practices in 2024.
- Wipro expanded its capabilities in AI and analytics, supporting innovation lifecycle management in 2024-2025.
- LexisNexis enhanced IP analytics, facilitating improved patent and risk assessments recently.
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP expanded its IP litigation services, focusing on high-value patent disputes.
- Marks & Clerk increased its global advisory services, concentrating on international IP strategies.
IP Economy Market Growth Drivers
- Creator Economy: Digital platforms have democratized IP creation and monetization, empowering individuals to own and capitalize on their creations.
- Digital & Virtual Assets: Expansion into virtual environments and NFTs is becoming mainstream, with platforms like OpenSea leading in digital asset transactions.
- Patent-Driven Innovation: Companies like Qualcomm leverage patents for significant revenue in tech sectors, underscoring patents as strategic assets.
IP Economy Market Trends
- Digital Platforms: Increased content consumption is driving higher monetization for IP holders, with streaming models boosting IP-driven revenues.
- Gaming Market: Platforms like Fortnite are turning IP into continuous revenue streams through in-game transactions.
IP Economy Market Segmentation Insights
The copyright segment is set to dominate the IP economy market due to its integral role in the digital content ecosystem, capturing a significant 29% market share.
Gaming monetization is expected to lead the market by 2025, leveraging continuous, high-frequency revenue generation models. Media & entertainment will exhibit the highest growth, driven by the proliferation of digital streaming services.
Geographical Analysis
North America commands the largest share of the global IP economy market, supported by a sophisticated innovation ecosystem and robust legal frameworks. Europe is undergoing transformation with strong regulatory standards and digitalization efforts. Meanwhile, APAC emerges swiftly due to active patent activities and government-backed innovation.
Vendor Landscape
The competitive landscape is intensifying as digital IP creation and monetization become pivotal. Market players are evolving into integrated IP ecosystem operators, focusing on content creation, licensing, and monetization under digital platforms.
Key Competitive Dimensions
- Firms like Clarivate and LexisNexis excel in managing multifaceted IP portfolios, enhancing global IP strategies through advanced analytics.
Key Company Profiles
- Anaqua, Inc
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- CLARIVATE
- Patrix AB
Segmentation by IP Type
- Copyrights
- Trademarks
- Patents
Key Questions Answered
- How big is the global IP economy market?
- What is the growth rate of the global IP market?
- Which region dominates the global IP market?
- What are the drivers of the global IP market growth?
- Who are the major players in the global IP market?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$160 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$230.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Monetization of Intellectual Property Across Digital Platforms
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in IP Management and Innovation
- Growth of Digital Content and Creator-Driven IP Ecosystems
- Strengthening Global IP Regulations and Cross-Border Protection Frameworks
Market Growth Enablers
- Rising Commercial Value and Awareness of Intellectual Property Assets
- Expansion of Digital Economy and E-Commerce Ecosystems
- Rising Complexity in Global IP Management Drives Demand for Advanced Solutions
- Innovation Boom Across Industries Fuels Global Patent Activity
Market Restraints
- High Cost of IP Protection and Litigation
- Inconsistent IP Enforcement Across Regions
- Complexity of Multi-Jurisdictional IP Regulations
- Rising Risk of Digital Piracy and IP Infringement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4l5vs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment