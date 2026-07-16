Intellectual Property (IP) Economy Market Report 2026-2031 | Growth of Digital Content and Creator-Driven IP Ecosystems Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intellectual Property (IP) Economy Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intellectual property (IP) economy market is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.27% from 2025 to 2031.

Key Takeaways

IP Type: Copyrights lead market share, claiming 29%.

Copyrights lead market share, claiming 29%. Monetization Type: Gaming monetization is anticipated to lead by 2025.

Gaming monetization is anticipated to lead by 2025. End-Users: Media & entertainment boasts the highest growth rate at 7.44% CAGR.

Media & entertainment boasts the highest growth rate at 7.44% CAGR. Geography: North America dominates the global IP economy by region.

Recent Developments in the IP Economy Industry

Anaqua, Inc. will integrate advanced AI functionality into its IP management platform by 2025.

Clarivate released reports emphasizing AI and analytics in IP management practices in 2024.

Wipro expanded its capabilities in AI and analytics, supporting innovation lifecycle management in 2024-2025.

LexisNexis enhanced IP analytics, facilitating improved patent and risk assessments recently.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP expanded its IP litigation services, focusing on high-value patent disputes.

Marks & Clerk increased its global advisory services, concentrating on international IP strategies.

IP Economy Market Growth Drivers

Creator Economy: Digital platforms have democratized IP creation and monetization, empowering individuals to own and capitalize on their creations.

Digital platforms have democratized IP creation and monetization, empowering individuals to own and capitalize on their creations. Digital & Virtual Assets: Expansion into virtual environments and NFTs is becoming mainstream, with platforms like OpenSea leading in digital asset transactions.

Expansion into virtual environments and NFTs is becoming mainstream, with platforms like OpenSea leading in digital asset transactions. Patent-Driven Innovation: Companies like Qualcomm leverage patents for significant revenue in tech sectors, underscoring patents as strategic assets.

IP Economy Market Trends

Digital Platforms: Increased content consumption is driving higher monetization for IP holders, with streaming models boosting IP-driven revenues.

Increased content consumption is driving higher monetization for IP holders, with streaming models boosting IP-driven revenues. Gaming Market: Platforms like Fortnite are turning IP into continuous revenue streams through in-game transactions.

IP Economy Market Segmentation Insights

The copyright segment is set to dominate the IP economy market due to its integral role in the digital content ecosystem, capturing a significant 29% market share.

Gaming monetization is expected to lead the market by 2025, leveraging continuous, high-frequency revenue generation models. Media & entertainment will exhibit the highest growth, driven by the proliferation of digital streaming services.

Geographical Analysis

North America commands the largest share of the global IP economy market, supported by a sophisticated innovation ecosystem and robust legal frameworks. Europe is undergoing transformation with strong regulatory standards and digitalization efforts. Meanwhile, APAC emerges swiftly due to active patent activities and government-backed innovation.

Vendor Landscape

The competitive landscape is intensifying as digital IP creation and monetization become pivotal. Market players are evolving into integrated IP ecosystem operators, focusing on content creation, licensing, and monetization under digital platforms.

Key Competitive Dimensions

Firms like Clarivate and LexisNexis excel in managing multifaceted IP portfolios, enhancing global IP strategies through advanced analytics.

Key Company Profiles

Anaqua, Inc

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

CLARIVATE

Patrix AB

Segmentation by IP Type

Copyrights

Trademarks

Patents

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global IP economy market? What is the growth rate of the global IP market? Which region dominates the global IP market? What are the drivers of the global IP market growth? Who are the major players in the global IP market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $160 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $230.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Monetization of Intellectual Property Across Digital Platforms

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in IP Management and Innovation

Growth of Digital Content and Creator-Driven IP Ecosystems

Strengthening Global IP Regulations and Cross-Border Protection Frameworks

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Commercial Value and Awareness of Intellectual Property Assets

Expansion of Digital Economy and E-Commerce Ecosystems

Rising Complexity in Global IP Management Drives Demand for Advanced Solutions

Innovation Boom Across Industries Fuels Global Patent Activity

Market Restraints

High Cost of IP Protection and Litigation

Inconsistent IP Enforcement Across Regions

Complexity of Multi-Jurisdictional IP Regulations

Rising Risk of Digital Piracy and IP Infringement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4l5vs

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