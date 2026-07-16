TestEquity Expands Environmental Chamber Sales Reach with Millennium Alliance Representation Across the Midwest

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, a leading supplier of test and measurement solutions and a U.S. manufacturer of environmental chambers, has signed a sales representation agreement with Millennium Alliance. Under the agreement, Millennium Alliance will represent TestEquity’s environmental chamber product line across Michigan, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

The agreement strengthens TestEquity's ability to support customers throughout the region with local application expertise, product demonstrations, and guidance on selecting environmental test solutions for product development, validation, and reliability testing.

“TestEquity environmental chambers are one of our fastest growing segments, primarily because customers value our quality and service,” said Jacob Harris, Chief Sales Officer, TestEquity. “Adding Millennium and their highly-skilled group of sales professionals will expand our reach and expose more customers to this great product.”

“Millennium Alliance is excited for this new partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Michael Longano, President of Millennium Alliance. “By working together, we look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship that drives growth, expands opportunities, and delivers exceptional value to our customers.”

TestEquity environmental chambers are available for both sale and rental. To learn more, visit https://www.testequity.com/static/environmental-chambers

About TestEquity

TestEquity is a leading distributor of test and measurement solutions, electronics production supplies, and value-added services supporting customers across the full electronics lifecycle. Its services platform includes VMI, calibration, fabrication, rental, and refurbished equipment programs. The company serves customers across aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, energy, and advanced manufacturing through its family of brands, including TestEquity, Hisco, and TEquipment. TestEquity is an operating company of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR).

About Millennium Alliance

Millennium Alliance is a Manufacturer’s Representative of electronics components with dedicated electrical, mechanical, and embedded software engineers strategically positioned across six states: Ohio, Michigan, Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana. Market segments include: Industrial, Automation, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Appliance, Networking, Medical, Consumer, Lighting, Communications, and Safety.

Media Contact:

Klaus Werner, Chief Marketing Officer, TestEquity

Klaus.Werner@TestEquity.com