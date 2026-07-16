Global Quantum Materials Market Report 2027-2047 | Identifies Critical Supply-Chain Opportunities Across the Quantum Technology Industry

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Quantum Materials Market 2027-2047" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum materials market is becoming one of the most strategically important segments of the global quantum technology industry. Materials and enabling components provide the foundation for quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communications, directly influencing hardware performance, scalability and commercial viability.

As quantum technologies advance from research programmes toward commercial deployment, materials quality is emerging as a decisive constraint. Qubit coherence, gate fidelity and error rates depend on material purity, defect density and interface quality. In superconducting quantum devices, for example, defects in surface oxides and substrates remain a significant source of decoherence. These performance requirements are increasing demand for advanced superconductors, photonic platforms, engineered diamond, nanomaterials, cryogenic systems, lasers, vacuum hardware and high-performance interconnects.

Material requirements vary substantially by quantum computing platform. Superconducting quantum processors depend on niobium, tantalum and aluminium deposited on low-loss sapphire or silicon substrates. Silicon spin-qubit systems require isotopically enriched silicon-28, while diamond-based quantum platforms rely on quantum-grade chemical vapour deposition materials containing engineered nitrogen-vacancy centres. Photonic and atomic systems require silicon nitride, thin-film lithium niobate, integrated photonic circuits, specialty lasers and single-photon detectors.

Across these platforms, quantum hardware manufacturers share a growing dependence on ultra-pure materials, cryogenic infrastructure and limited strategic resources, including helium-3. Access to reliable supplies and specialised manufacturing capacity will play a central role in determining which quantum technologies can scale successfully.

The quantum materials supply chain is highly concentrated. Dilution refrigerators, helium-3 allocation, quantum-grade diamond, enriched silicon and cryogenic complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor foundry access represent major strategic bottlenecks. In several segments, availability is controlled by a limited number of specialist suppliers, creating potential constraints on hardware production regardless of underlying market demand.

Supply-chain security has also become an important dimension of international competition. Western and allied suppliers currently control many critical production capabilities, while governments and companies in other regions are investing in domestic quantum materials research, manufacturing infrastructure and technical expertise. This changing geopolitical environment is expected to influence procurement, investment and regional market development throughout the forecast period.

Comprehensive Quantum Materials Market Analysis

The Global Quantum Materials Market 2027-2047 report delivers a detailed technical and commercial assessment of the quantum materials and components industry over a 20-year period. The report quantifies market opportunities by material category, quantum technology platform and region. Bottom-up forecasts combine projected qubit installed bases with material-intensity modelling to evaluate future demand and revenue potential.

The research assesses technology readiness across major quantum material classes, identifies the supply-chain bottlenecks most likely to restrict hardware scaling and maps the competitive landscape of companies serving the global quantum technology market. It also examines how investment trends, regional policies and competition between the United States and China are reshaping the quantum materials supply chain.

The report addresses critical strategic questions, including which quantum materials and components will generate the largest revenue opportunities through 2047, when key supply constraints could emerge, which platforms and regions will lead demand, and which suppliers maintain defensible positions within specialised market segments.

Report coverage includes:

Quantum materials market forecasts from 2027 to 2047 by material category, platform and region

Conservative, base-case and optimistic market scenarios

Superconductors and superconducting quantum circuits

Silicon photonics, integrated photonics and optical components

Nanomaterials and artificial diamond

Cryogenic infrastructure and the helium-3 supply chain

Cryogenic control electronics and cryo-CMOS technologies

Specialty lasers, photonic components and single-photon detectors

Ultra-high-vacuum systems for quantum technology applications

Microwave and optical interconnects

Supply-chain bottleneck analysis covering severity, probability and time to resolution

Technology readiness assessments by quantum material class

Quantum technology investment activity and funding trends

Geopolitical competition within the global quantum materials market

Profiles of 67 companies operating across the quantum materials value chain

Twenty-year revenue forecasts and supporting market data tables

Thereport is essential reading for advanced materials producers, component manufacturers, quantum hardware developers, investors, government agencies and supply-chain strategists. It provides the market intelligence required to evaluate emerging opportunities, anticipate supply constraints and develop competitive positions within the materials foundation of the global quantum economy.

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Quantum Technology Market in 2026

1.1.1 Q1 2025: The Surge That Set the Tone

1.1.2 Q2 2025: Momentum Builds Across the Stack

1.1.3 Q3 2025: Mega-Rounds and a New Valuation Era

1.1.4 Q4 2025: Going Public and Consolidation Accelerates

1.1.5 Into 2026: The Public Market Era Begins

1.1.6 The Strategic Picture: What $10 Billion Means

1.1.7 2025 as Quantum Technology's Commercial Watershed

1.2 First and second quantum revolutions

1.3 Current quantum technology market landscape

1.3.1 Key developments

1.4 Quantum Technologies Investment Landscape

1.4.1 Total market investments 2012-2026

1.4.2 By Technology

1.4.3 By Company

1.4.4 By Application

1.4.5 By Region

1.4.5.1 The Quantum Market in North America

1.4.5.2 The Quantum Market in Asia

1.4.5.3 The Quantum Market in Europe

1.4.6 Key Investment Trends 2025-2026

1.5 Enabling Technologies and Infrastructure

1.6 Material Platforms

1.6.1 Materials in Quantum Computing

1.6.1.1 Materials Opportunities in Quantum Computing

1.6.1.2 Roadmap for Components in Quantum Computing

1.6.2 Materials for Quantum Sensing

1.6.2.1 Materials Opportunities in Quantum Sensing

1.6.2.2 Roadmap for Components in Quantum Sensing

1.6.3 Materials for Quantum Networking and Communications

1.6.3.1 Materials Opportunities in Quantum Networking and Communications

1.6.3.2 Roadmap for Quantum Networking and Communications

1.7 Quantum Materials Technology Readiness Overview

1.8 Investment Opportunities in Quantum Materials

1.9 Critical Supply Chain Bottlenecks

1.10 The Geopolitical Dimension

1.11 Materials Market Forecasts



2 MATERIALS ANALYSIS

2.1 Superconductors

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Technology Readiness

2.1.3 Types and Properties

2.1.4 Critical Temperature and Material Selection

2.1.4.1 Critical Material Supply Chain Considerations

2.1.5 Superconducting Quantum Circuits

2.1.5.1 Introduction

2.1.5.2 Fabricating Superconducting Qubits

2.1.6 Defects and Sources of Noise

2.1.7 Superconducting Nanowire Single-Photon Detectors (SNSPDs) - Materials and Fabrication

2.1.8 Opportunities

2.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Types and Properties

2.2.3 Technology Readiness

2.2.4 Photonic Integrated Circuits for Quantum Technology

2.2.4.1 Overview

2.2.5 PICs for Quantum Sensing

2.2.6 Opportunities

2.3 Nanomaterials

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Types and Properties

2.3.2.1 Quantum Dots

2.3.2.2 Carbon Nanotubes

2.3.2.3 Graphene

2.3.2.4 Nanowires

2.3.2.5 Nanodiamonds

2.3.2.6 2D Materials

2.3.2.7 Silicon Carbide Colour Centres

2.3.2.8 Rare-Earth-Doped Nanoparticles

2.3.2.9 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (hBN) Single-Photon Emitters

2.3.2.10 Topological Insulator Nanostructures

2.3.2.11 Perovskite Nanocrystals

2.3.2.12 Molecular Qubits and Endohedral Fullerenes

2.3.3 Technology Readiness

2.3.4 Opportunities

2.4 Artificial Diamond for Quantum Technology

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 Technology Readiness

2.4.3 Supply Chain and Materials for Diamond-Based Quantum Computers

2.4.4 Quantum Grade Diamond

2.4.5 Silicon-Vacancy in Diamond Quantum Memory

2.5 Cryogenic Infrastructure

2.5.1 The Role of Cryogenics in Quantum Computing

2.5.2 Technology Readiness

2.5.3 Operating Temperature Requirements by Modality

2.5.4 Dilution Refrigerators

2.5.4.1 Cryogen-Free vs. Wet Systems

2.5.5 Pulse Tube and Cryocoolers

2.5.6 Alternative Cooling Technologies

2.5.7 Dilution Refrigerator Vendor Landscape

2.5.8 Partnership Models

2.5.9 Cryogenic System Lead Times and Capacity Constraints

2.5.10 Forecast - Installed Base of Dilution Refrigerators

2.6 Helium-3 Supply Chain

2.6.1 Why Helium-3 Matters for Quantum Computing

2.6.2 ³He Production from Tritium Decay

2.6.3 ³He Supply Sources and Annual Production Estimates

2.6.4 Technology Readiness

2.6.5 Helium-3 Supply Chain

2.6.6 Demand-Supply Gap Modelling, 2026-2046

2.6.7 Lunar Regolith Harvesting (Interlune)

2.6.8 Helium-4 Industrial Supply Risk

2.6.9 Strategic Stockpiling and Mitigation

2.7 Cryogenic Control Electronics and Cryo-CMOS

2.7.1 The Wiring Crisis - Why Room-Temperature Control Cannot Scale

2.7.2 Architectural Approaches

2.7.3 Technology Readiness

2.7.4 NVQLink and the Quantum-Classical Data Centre Convergence

2.7.5 Cryo-CMOS Devices and Process Technology

2.7.6 Vendor Landscape

2.7.7 Cryogenic Amplifiers - TWPAs, HEMT and Parametric

2.7.8 Heat Load Budgets and Power Dissipation Constraints

2.7.9 Forecast - Cryo-CMOS Market and Penetration

2.8 Lasers and Photonic Components by Modality

2.8.1 The Laser Bill of Materials in a Quantum System

2.8.2 Wavelengths Required by Atomic and Solid-State Modalities

2.8.3 Laser Technology Platforms

2.8.4 Technology Readiness

2.8.5 Linewidth, Stability and Phase Noise Requirements

2.8.6 Photonic Component Suppliers

2.8.7 Laser Vendor Capability Matrix

2.8.8 Single-Photon Detection

2.8.9 Photonic Integrated Circuits and Foundry Access

2.9 Ultra-High Vacuum (UGV) Systems

2.9.1 Vacuum Pressure Requirements by Modality

2.9.2 UHV Chamber Design and Materials

2.9.3 Technology Readiness

2.9.4 Vacuum Pumps and Hardware

2.9.5 Vacuum Feedthroughs and Hermetic Seals

2.9.6 Vapour Cell Technology and Atomic Sources

2.9.7 UHV Vendor Capability Matrix

2.10 Microwave and Optical Interconnects

2.10.1 Technology Readiness

2.10.2 Cryogenic Microwave Cabling

2.10.3 High-Density Cryogenic Connectors

2.10.4 Cryogenic Attenuators and Filters

2.10.5 Circulators, Isolators and Switches

2.10.6 Optical Interconnects for Photonic and Modular Quantum Systems

2.10.7 Microwave-to-Optical Transducers

2.10.8 Vendor Landscape

2.11 Supply Chain Bottleneck Assessment

2.11.1 Methodology - Severity, Probability and Time-to-Resolution Framework

2.11.2 Critical Bottlenecks

2.11.3 High-Severity Bottlenecks

2.11.4 Bottleneck Heat-Map by Modality

2.11.5 Mitigation Strategies

2.12 Materials Market Forecasts

2.12.1 Superconducting Chips and Substrates

2.12.2 Photonic Integrated Circuits and Optical Components

2.12.3 Cryogenic Infrastructure

2.12.4 Helium-3 and Helium-4 Supply

2.12.5 Cryogenic Control Electronics and Cryo-CMOS

2.12.6 Lasers and Single-Photon Detectors

2.12.7 Ultra-High Vacuum Systems

2.12.8 Microwave and Optical Interconnects

2.12.9 Diamond and Quantum Materials

2.12.10 Nanomaterials for Quantum Applications



3 COMPANY PROFILES (65 COMPANY PROFILES)



4 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Materials in Quantum Technology.

Table 2. 2025-2026 Quantum Technology Investment

Table 3. First and second quantum revolutions.

Table 4. Quantum Technology Total Investments 2012-2026 (millions USD)

Table 5. Major Quantum Technologies Investments 2024-2026

Table 6. Quantum Technology Investments 2012-2026 by Technology Subsector (millions USD)

Table 7. Quantum Technology Funding 2022-2026 by Company (USD)

Table 8. Quantum Technology Investment by Application 2012-2026 (millions USD)

Table 9. Quantum Technology Investments 2012-2026 by Region (millions USD)

Table 10. Key Quantum Investment Trends 2025-2026

Table 11. Material platforms mapped to market verticals

Table 12. The Role of Key Materials Across Quantum Computing Modalities

Table 13. Materials Opportunities in Quantum Computing by Impact, Maturity and Horizon

Table 14. Materials and Components for Quantum Sensing by Sensor Type

Table 15. Materials Opportunities in Quantum Sensing by Impact and Maturity

Table 16. Summary Technology Readiness Level Assessment by Material Class

Table 17. Investment Opportunities by Materials Segment

Table 18. Top Ten Most Severe Supply Chain Bottlenecks, 2026

Table 19. Materials market by platform, 2027-2047 (US$M)

Table 20. Technology Readiness Assessment - Superconducting Materials and Devices

Table 21. Superconductors in quantum technology.

Table 22. Critical temperature of superconducting materials for quantum technology

Table 23. Transmon superconducting qubit structure and materials

Table 24. Summary of manufacturing processes for superconducting quantum chips

Table 25. Defects and sources of noise for superconducting quantum circuits

Table 26. Fabrication methods for SNSPDs

Table 27. Photonics, silicon photonics and optics in quantum technology.

Table 28. Technology Readiness Assessment - Photonic Platforms and Components

Table 29. Quantum PIC material platforms benchmarked

Table 30. PIC materials used by quantum technology companies

Table 31. Nanomaterials in quantum technology.

Table 32. Technology Readiness Assessment - All Nanomaterial Types for Quantum Technology

Table 33. Material advantages and disadvantages of diamond for quantum applications

Table 34. Technology Readiness Assessment - Diamond Materials and Applications

Table 35. Synthetic diamond value chain for quantum technology

Table 36. Technology Readiness Assessment - Cryogenic Infrastructure

Table 37. Cryogenic Operating Temperature Requirements by Quantum Computing Modality

Table 38. Dilution Refrigerator Pricing Bands by Configuration, 2026

Table 39. Dilution Refrigerator Vendor Comparison, 2026

Table 40. Dilution Refrigerator Lead Times, 2022 vs. 2026

Table 41. Installed Base Forecast - Dilution Refrigerators by Region (units, cumulative)

Table 42. Helium-3 Annual Production by Source, 2026

Table 43. Technology Readiness Assessment - Helium Supply and Mitigation

Table 44. Helium-3 supply-demand balance (litres STP/year)

Table 45. Helium-3 Demand Forecast for Quantum Computing, 2027-2047

Table 46. Wiring Density Requirements vs. Cryogenic Cooling Budget

Table 47. Technology Readiness Assessment - Cryogenic Control Electronics

Table 48. NVQLink Ecosystem Participation, 2026

Table 49. Cryo-CMOS and Cryogenic Control Vendor Capabilities, 2026

Table 50. Cryogenic Amplifier Performance Benchmarks

Table 51. OS Market Forecast, 2026-2047 (millions USD)

Table 52. Required Laser Wavelengths by Quantum Computing Modality

Table 53. Technology Readiness Assessment - Lasers and Photonic Components

Table 54. Laser Linewidth Requirements by Application

Table 55. Laser Vendor Capability Matrix, 2026

Table 56. Single-Photon Detector Technology Comparison, 2026

Table 57. PIC Material Platform Comparison for Quantum Applications

Table 58. Vacuum Pressure Requirements by Modality

Table 59. Optical Viewport Specifications and Suppliers

Table 60. Technology Readiness Assessment - Ultra-High Vacuum Systems

Table 61. UHV Pump Type Selection Matrix

Table 62. Vapour Cell and Atomic Source Suppliers

Table 63. UHV Vendor Capability Matrix, 2026

Table 64. Technology Readiness Assessment - Microwave and Optical Interconnects

Table 65. Cryogenic Cable Type Comparison

Table 66. High-Density Cryogenic Connector Comparison

Table 67. Cryogenic Attenuator Pricing and Specifications

Table 68. Cryogenic Interconnect Vendor Comparison, 2026

Table 69. Bottleneck Heat-Map by Quantum Computing Modality

Table 70. Bottleneck Mitigation Pathways

Table 71. Market by category (Millions USD)

Table 72. Superconducting Chip and Substrate Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 73. PIC and Optical Component Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 74. Cryogenic Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 75. Helium-3 and Helium-4 Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD, quantum applications only)

Table 76. Cryogenic Control Electronics Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 77. Cryo-CMOS Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 78. Lasers and Single-Photon Detectors Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 79. UHV Systems Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 80. Cryogenic and Optical Interconnect Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 81. Diamond and Specialty Materials Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)

Table 82. Nanomaterials Market Forecast, 2027-2047 (millions USD)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Quantum computing development timeline.

Figure 2. Material platform relevance across the three quantum technology verticals.

Figure 3. Component Roadmap for Quantum Computing, 2027-2047

Figure 4. Component Roadmap for Quantum Sensing, 2027-2047

Figure 5. Materials Opportunities in Quantum Networking and Communications

Figure 6. Component Roadmap for Quantum Networking and Communications, 2027-2047

Figure 7. Quantum materials and components market by platform, 2027-2047 (US$ millions).

Figure 8. Helium-3 supply-demand balance (litres STP/year)

Figure 9. Archer-EPFL spin-resonance circuit.

Figure 10. Maybell Big Fridge.

Figure 11. Quantum Brilliance device

Figure 12. SemiQ first chip prototype.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aegiq

Aeluma

Archer Materials

Arctic Instruments

BlueFors

C12 Quantum Electronics

CavilinQ

Chiral Nano

Covesion

Delft Circuits

Diatope

Diraq

Element Six

Ephos

Exail

g2-Zero

Ki3 Photonics

Kiutra

Ligentec

Maybell Quantum Industries

memQ

Menlo Systems

Monarch Quantum

Montana Instruments

Munich Quantum Instruments

NeoCrystech

Novocene Photonics

Nu Quantum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55zcc4

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