Garage Door Fix Joins ATCO Energy Home Services Network in Edmonton

Edmonton, Alberta, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton, Alberta - July 16, 2026 -

Garage Door Fix, an Edmonton residential garage door repair and installation company, has joined ATCO Energy's Home Services network to provide screened garage door service to Edmonton homeowners.

Alberta's cold winters and abrupt summer heat swings put steady mechanical stress on residential garage doors, from frozen bottom seals to misaligned safety sensors. Garage Door Fix, a residential garage door repair, maintenance, and installation company based in Edmonton, Alberta, has joined ATCO Energy's Home Services network as its Edmonton-area garage door service partner. ATCO Energy contacted Garage Door Fix about the arrangement, which connects the energy retailer's Home Services customers with a locally established garage door specialist instead of a general contractor pool.

The Garage Door Fix and ATCO Energy partnership does not change ownership of either company. ATCO Energy, an Alberta energy retailer that operates a Home Services division covering more than 40 categories including plumbing, electrical, roofing, and windows, continues to manage its own customer booking channel. Garage Door Fix remains independently owned and performs the residential garage door work covered under the arrangement, including spring, cable, and opener repair, weatherstripping, sensor alignment, and full door installation.

Home services networks pair a large consumer-facing brand with a roster of vetted local trade specialists. The model lets a homeowner book a screened technician through one familiar channel instead of researching individual contractors one by one. ATCO Energy states that its partner technicians are local, insured, certified, and selected for reliability, and the company has previously added trade partners such as Furnace Family for HVAC service under the same Home Services structure. Customers who complete an eligible Home Services job also receive a recurring quarterly credit on their ATCO Energy bill, according to atcoenergy.com.

For more information, visit https://garagedoorfix.ca/blog-edmonton/garage-door-fix-atco-energy-home-services-partnership/

The North America garage overhead door market was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2033, according to Market Data Forecast. Researchers tie the growth to aging housing stock, renovation activity, and harsher seasonal weather cycles across the region, a pattern consistent with the repair volume Alberta garage door companies see between winter freeze-thaw cycles and summer heat.

Garage doors are engineered to operate under specific spring tension, and a homeowner who notices a door hanging unevenly or a visible gap at the spring should stop using the opener until a technician inspects the system. Garage Door Fix has served more than 32,000 customers since 2019 across Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon. The company holds registered trademarks in both Canada and the United States and has been recognized with a Consumer Choice Award for two consecutive years.

Founders Stan and Marta Klugman built the business around published, flat pricing for standard residential repairs, a structure the Edmonton team keeps in place regardless of whether a customer books through ATCO Energy Home Services or contacts Garage Door Fix directly.

"This is not the first time we were offered a partnership in providing our garage door services to a third party, but most of them had to be turned down, as one of the conditions was that we either had to represent a different company, or adhere to their pricing model, which doesn't align with our values. With ATCO Energy partnership, we feel comfortable with the terms. We still represent our brand, and we still charge fair prices for what we do, making sure Edmonton residents enjoy same day garage door repairs at a reasonable cost." commented Stan Klugman.

ATCO Energy's Home Services division connects Alberta homeowners with more than 40 categories of vetted local contractors through a single booking channel, a structure Alberta's home services sector has leaned on as homeowners look for a faster way to confirm who is doing the work inside their home before booking. The Garage Door Fix and ATCO Energy partnership is one test of whether a large energy retailer's home services program and an independently owned trade specialist can deliver a documented scope, a fixed quote, and a functional safety test on every completed job.

About Garage Door Fix

Garage Door Fix Inc. is a family-owned residential garage door repair, maintenance, and installation company serving Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon since 2019; its main office operating in Calgary. The company holds Canadian and U.S. trademarks and is a two-time Consumer Choice Award winner.

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For more information about Garage Door Fix Edmonton, contact the company here:



Garage Door Fix Edmonton

Stan Klugman, Co-founder

(825) 901-9596

contact@garagedoorfix.ca

6325 Gateway Blvd NW #160, Edmonton, AB T6H 5H6, Canada